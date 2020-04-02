Christine Lampard has left her fans rather impressed after sharing a picture of her incredible feast, which she prepared from scratch. With the help of some recipes, the Loose Women panellist managed to recreate Jamie Oliver's hot pot dish, Joe Wicks' walnut chocolate and banana bread and some sort of tomato-based sauce by Annabel Karmel. "Cook fest," she wrote in the caption alongside a snap of the spectacular spread on Wednesday evening.

Christine Lampard has made this incredible feast

Her friends and followers were quick to heap praise – many of whom revealing they were jealous of all her efforts. "Wow!! Proud of you! You're a dark horse," wrote Nadia Sawalha, while Kate Thornton remarked: "Blimey! If only I could come over and help you demolish it! Big love to you all x." Food writer Dale Pinnock commented: "@christinelampard wowwwwww get you!!!!!!!! That spread looks awesome!!! I have admittedly been rather lazy during lockdown. Writing mostly. Very impressed x." One fan joked: "I thought you couldn't cook Christine Lampard, you a legend and a beautiful lady inside and out."

GALLERY: 7 celebrity birthdays affected due to coronavirus pandemic

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine talks about baby Patricia and hands-on dad Frank Lampard

Earlier this month, Christine opened up about the positive benefits the coronavirus restrictions has had on her family life. Before the UK's lockdown was put in place, the 41-year-old confessed she has never seen her little girl Patricia, 18 months, so happy since her husband Frank Lampard is spending time at home. "Frank's been at home and he never is, he's always away and I have never seen our little girl or dog happier," she said on Loose Women. "It's just us, it's literally just us in the house 24 hours a day and it's just felt strangely quite nice." However, the mum-of-one was quick to say: "It's early days!"

MORE: Make your loved one’s day with a thoughtful HELLO! magazine subscription

Christine also admitted that she won't be visiting her parents any time soon. "I'd never forgive myself if I got it and recovered after a week, but later gave it to my parents," she explained. "I'm willing to do whatever I have to do."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.