How to secure an Ocado delivery slot for a vulnerable person

Anyone who's tried to book an online supermarket delivery during the coronavirus lockdown knows they are like gold dust. Many of us are staying up all hours trying to book a slot - and for those needing a delivery for a vulnerable person, it can be a frustrating process. We contacted Ocado to find out exactly how vulnerable people can secure these in-demand food shopping deliveries.

A representative for Ocado told HELLO!: "We have received the government’s vulnerable shield list and have cross-referenced it with our customer database to help support those in need. We have already identified our customers on the vulnerable list and reached out to offer them delivery slots with ocado.com. We will continue to do our part as the government updates its shield list."

Ocado is giving priority bookings to vulnerable customers

Who gets priority online booking slots with Ocado?

The online food shopping service is giving priority access to their customers who are on the government’s shield list of extremely vulnerable people.

How do I find out if I'm on the government's vulnerable people list?

Ocado advises customers in this situation to visit gov.uk/coronavirus-extremely-vulnerable to register onto the government’s list. They will ask for your NHS number but you can still register if you don't have it.

I have received a government letter but not heard from Ocado – what should I do?

The Ocado website states: "If you’re an Ocado customer and you, or someone in your household, has received a letter from the NHS or Wales’ Chief Medical Officer to say that you, or they, are 'extremely vulnerable' to the symptoms of Coronavirus, please let us know by filling out and submitting our Contact Us form."

I'm not a vulnerable person – can I still get an Ocado delivery?

Ocado states: "For all remaining Ocado customers, those that haven’t received an email about priority access, we will release any remaining next day slots after 6pm (beginning Monday, 6th April). But this time may need to change in the future. Customers should go to ocado.com/coronavirus for the latest information."

I've never shopped at Ocado – can I still register?

The Ocado website says: "Unfortunately not. We’ve had to take the difficult decision to temporarily prioritise existing customers. No matter how hard we work, we simply do not have the capacity right now to meet all the demand we are seeing from existing customers, let alone new ones. We’re sorry to disappoint anybody that chooses Ocado and we look forward to welcoming new customers in the future when we have the capacity to serve them."

