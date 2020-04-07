Waitrose launches e-gift card for self-isolating customers during coronavirus

Waitrose has launched a dedicated e-gift card for self-isolating customers who want to organise payment for groceries delivered by volunteers, friends or other family members during the coronavirus pandemic. Customers unable to get to the shops themselves can buy an e-gift card online at johnlewisgiftcard.com which can be emailed directly to friends, neighbours and volunteers to use on their behalf in Waitrose & Partners shops.

MORE: How to secure a Sainsbury's home delivery slot for a vulnerable person

The e-gift card provides elderly, vulnerable and self-isolating households with a simple, safe and contact-free way to pay for their shopping without having to take out cash or share bank card details.

MORE: Online food delivery services available over lockdown

It follows the government’s recruitment drive last month for NHS Volunteer responders who could help those in self-isolation with essential tasks such as grocery shopping and assisting pharmacies with medication deliveries. The initiative has already attracted more than 750,000 volunteers.

RELATED: Supermarket shopping list during lockdown

Bérangère Michel, Executive Director of Customer Service at the John Lewis Partnership, said: "We are pleased to be able to support our customers and the nation’s brilliant army of volunteers during these unprecedented times. Local communities have really rallied around those unable to get to the shops themselves and we want to make it as simple as possible for kind-hearted volunteers to get essential groceries to them."

How to get a Waitrose vulnerable e-gift card

When purchasing the e-gift card, customers will be asked to enter their own or their volunteer’s email address so they can receive a copy of the e-gift card. This can then be printed out or saved to a phone and presented at the checkout in-store. Customers can also check the balance of their e-gift card online to keep track of their grocery spending.

The e-gift cards will be available for purchase in £10 denominations up to £500.

Physical Partnership gift cards can also be bought in-store or online and then posted to volunteers or sent to customers who can give it to volunteers themselves.

RELATED: Supermarket opening hours during lockdown

Waitrose has also helped vulnerable shoppers by dedicating the first hour of trade every day to elderly and vulnerable customers, and their carers, introducing priority shopping for NHS staff, priority access to online shopping deliveries for elderly and vulnerable customers and making donations to local charities.