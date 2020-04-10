Jamie Oliver reveals why wife Jools is driving him mad in sweet post The couple are making the most of their time together during COVID-19

Jamie Oliver surprised his followers after sharing a series of lovely selfies with his wife Jools. However, in the caption, the celebrity chef joked about his partner's constant cleaning habits as they remain in lockdown with their five children during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "This girl drives me up the wall!! But I love her to bits," he wrote in the caption. "She is as mad as a hatter, won't stop cleaning but she's a gem and a good girl."

One of the selfies Jamie Oliver shared with his wife Jools

Praising Jools for stepping up with his daily filming at home, he added: "Now she's my camera lady doing this daily show on my phone. Anyway but love everyone sending positive vibes to all you cooks out there joxxxx @joolsoliver." The couple, who are due to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this summer, are clearly making the most of their time together with their five children. The pair have also been keeping their followers up-to-date with what they are getting up to, with Jamie encouraging his fans to cook.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares hilarious video of Jools dancing in the kitchen

WATCH: Jamie Oliver on the romance of cooking for Jools

Earlier this week, Jools melted her followers' hearts after sharing a snap of herself and husband Jamie on their first holiday in Crete. Although the old film photograph is crinkled, a fresh-faced Jamie could be seen hugging Jools, who was decked out in an all-denim outfit. The doting wife captioned the post: "My absolute favourite picture of Jamie and I taken on our very first holiday together in Crete. Everything about that holiday was perfect... even the dodgy building sight of an apartment we stayed in!"

The couple share five children together

She added: "Even then he managed to cobble together the most delicious pasta on our tiny terrace!! This picture was taken the morning after I said my wish was to sleep on the beach under the stars, so we did, a holiday I will never forget!" Meanwhile, on Friday, the couple will be celebrating their second child Daisy's 17th birthday, just days after her sister Poppy and Petal celebrated their 18th and 11th birthdays - respectively - during lockdown.

