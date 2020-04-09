Kimberley Walsh makes incredible Twix piñata cake for husband's birthday – see it here The Girls Aloud singer shared the recipe on her Instagram stories

Kimberley Walsh delighted fans on Thursday when she shared the recipe to her husband's favourite cake, which she was making to mark his birthday.

The singer filmed the whole process and showed it to her more than 600,000 followers via her Instagram stories over two days. On Wednesday, Kimberley baked the cake and on Thursday the mother-of-two decorated it - and we have to say, the end product looks amazing.

With the help of her youngest son Cole, Kimberley showed how she cut her cake in half, made cream cheese frosting for the inside, made chocolate icing and then decorated it using her husband Justin's favourite chocolate bar – Twix.

"Really easy birthday cake idea on my stories I made for Justin's birthday if anyone has a #lockdown birthday cake to make and needs some inspiration... Happy Birthday Daddy we love you more than cake," she captioned the picture of the finished treat.

Her celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the star on her baking abilities, with Alexandra Burke commenting: "Love this!!!!" and Olympic star Samantha Quek writing: "That’s awesome!!"

Kimberley and the kids have been keeping themselves busy during the lockdown – and not only in the kitchen. On Wednesday, the singer shared a video which showed her and her two sons working out together.

"Shout out to @thebodycoach for working out with us all every morning! This is pretty much how it goes down in our household, slightly chaotic yes but we get it done. It’s great to have a bit of routine and something to focus on to set us up for the day. Especially on those days where I zero motivation but know I need to find some for the kids. Also love knowing my family and friends are all doing it at the same time @salsheps @joeshepp11 #pewithjoe #lockdown #stayhome."