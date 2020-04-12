Lisa Faulkner's Tarte Tatin recipe is perfect if you've overindulged in chocolate this Easter

Lisa Faulkner has proven that Easter does not have to be all about chocolate with her most recent Tarte Tartin recipe. If you've eaten your body weight in chocolate (like us) but still want an easy and delicious dessert to follow your dinner this Easter long weekend, the celebrity chef suggests you try your hand at the delicious apple dessert, which is much more simple to make than you may think.

Lisa and John regularly post delicious cooking tutorials on Instagram

Posting her usual cooking video alongside her husband and Masterchef star John Torode, the former Eastenders actress revealed the recipe requires just five ingredients. Plus, you can substitute apples for pears, and you don't even need to make your own pastry!

"We thought we would make something sweet that would be pretty for Easter," Lisa explained on the cooking tutorial on Instagram. John also noted that it is a great recipe that the whole family can get involved in baking, so long as the adults are the ones in charge of the hot caramel. The couple, who present John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen together, suggested serving it with either custard or even the quick banana ice cream they made on Friday with French toast - it sounds delicious!

Lisa & John's five-ingredient Tarte Tatin

INGREDIENTS

4 apples peeled, cored and quartered

150g sugar

80g butter

Vanilla extract

Puff pastry

INSTRUCTIONS

Put the apples round side down in an ovenproof pan and set aside.

Put another pan over high heat and add a tiny splash of water (2tbs). Let that heat up then pour in your sugar and don’t touch it. Just let it bubble, and once it starts to brown give the pan a little shake very carefully.

Once it has turned to tan caramel liquid add the butter and vanilla extract, stir and pour over the apples in their pan.

Cut a circle of puff pastry about the size of the pan so that you can lay it across the top and tuck the sides in around the apples - Lisa explained it is "like you're tucking them into bed!"

Bake in the oven at 200°C for 20 minutes. Take it out and leave for 5-10 minutes before putting a plate over the top and flipping the tart over onto it.

