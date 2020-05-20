7 painful celebrity cooking injuries: from Lisa Faulkner's burn to Alex Jones' stitches

From David Beckham's decadent cakes to Lisa Faulkner's cooking tutorials, it seems that everyone - celebrities included - is slipping on an apron and getting creative with their food during the COVID-19 crisis. However, the kitchen can be a dangerous place with many of our favourite stars falling victim to sharp knives and burns, whether they've been attempting an easy meal at home or cooking under pressure on TV. We take a look back at some of their most painful injuries...

Louis Theroux

Just because you're following a recipe doesn't mean it's a fool-proof cooking experience, just as Louis Theroux! The 49-year-old was preparing a carrot and coriander pancake dish from Jamie Oliver when he cut off the top of his finger - ouch! Luckily, the documentary maker made light of the situation, writing on Instagram: "Cut a small slice of my finger off while chopping a red onion for a Jamie Oliver recipe for carrot and coriander pancakes. Briefly went pale and had to lie down. Family not impressed by my lack of stoicism. Me too frankly. Still haven’t found the missing piece of finger." Matt Baker was among the first to comment: "I think the recipe says ginger, not finger," while another fan added: "You're not meant to MAKE the onion red, Louis."

Alex Jones

The Great British Bake Off tent can be a very dangerous place! Alex found that out that hard way after she required stitches while taking part in the Channel 4 show for charity. The One Show host explained to the Metro: "They had these fancy electric mixers, where you attach the glass bowl, put the whisk in and press go. It turns out my bowl wasn't attached and the moment the blade hit it, the bowl shattered into 1,000 pieces."

The 42-year-old Welsh star continued: "I'm saying 'I'm absolutely fine' before realising there's a massive shard of glass sticking out of my hand. I had to go straight off to the paramedic for stitches. He said 'I'm just going to put in the anaesthetic' and I was like 'No, there's no time for that, I have a showstopper to make, just do it!'"

Lisa Faulkner

Even professional chefs like Lisa Faulkner are not immune to painful cooking injuries. The former EastEnders star recently revealed that she'd suffered a nasty burn while cooking dinner for herself and husband John Torode. "I started cooking the herb crust. I started cooking it in a pan, and then put it in the oven. And then I picked up the pan with my hand," she explained as she held her hand up to the camera to reveal a burn on her palm. "It's so sore." John then added: "And you can't see the other thing, but she cut her finger as well." She resorted to clutching cold tomatoes and using Marie Reynolds Anoint oil in a bid to soothe the pain, which lasted for several days. Poor Lisa!

Meryl Streep

Who can forget Meryl Streep's avocado injury back in 2012? While promoting her film Hope Springs in New York, the Hollywood actress could be seen sporting a heavily bandaged hand. Meryl sustained the injury while cutting an avocado and had to receive stitches for her wound. She's not the only one who has sported what is known as 'Avocado hand'; it's apparently such a common injury that Jamie Oliver even shared his top tips for avoiding it back in 2017.

David Beckham

David Beckham has proven himself to be quite the chef during the lockdown, whipping up lemon drizzle cake, Nutella cake and a delicious beef ragu rigatoni from Hello Fresh. While cooking the latter, he suffered an injury which saw his daughter and fellow cooking assistant Harper come to the rescue. The eight-year-old was caught on camera tenderly putting a plaster on her dad’s index finger. "First injury is a fact," his wife Victoria wrote.

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter's cooking mishap has got to be one of the most gruesome - not only did she cut off the top of her thumb but she also threw the detached part in the bin! The Modern Family actress revealed her painful injury was caused by her new knives, which she was using to cut a tomato for her Greek dinner.

"I apparently sliced an artery so I bled so much so we had to go to the hospital," she told Access Hollywood, before explaining her boyfriend Luke Benward handed the tip of her thumb to a nurse who placed it in a plastic bag for safekeeping. She continued: "[The nurse] actually just gave it to me in a plastic bag and didn't tell me it was the tip of my thumb so I accidentally threw it away."

Joe Sugg

Following Alex's misfortune, Joe was another victim of the GBBO experience. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was making a tray bake when he sliced his finger and passed out on the floor of the Bake Off tent. Joe later said he is not squeamish when it comes to blood and went on to explain the real reason he fainted.

Speaking in a YouTube video, he said: "The peeler that I have at home must be the world's most blunt peeler, this thing was razor sharp…I was peeling this big cooking apple and the razor slips." Joe continued by explaining the cut went diagonal: "It went through my finger and deep through my nail. Things that freak me out is when I bite my nails too far back or I cut a nail, which makes it sound even worse." But he didn't let his injury get in the way of his baking experience, and he went on to complete the show - albeit with a little less blood.

