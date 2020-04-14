Peter Andre's son Theo's quarantine snack has to be seen to be believed The TV star shared a photo of his son's snack on Instagram

Peter Andre took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that he had made his kids jam on toast, and as he panned the camera over son Theo's plate, revealed that his son had added cheese to his. That's right, the three-year-old likes his jam on toast with cheese on top! In the video, doting dad Peter could be heard asking his son: "Theo, what’s this on your bread?" The little boy hilariously replied, "Cheese!" before Peter zoomed in on a smart tablet to reveal that the family was listening to the song Jam by DJ Backdoor while they ate.

The father-of-four has shared numerous photos and videos of his children during lockdown, whether they're doing their homework or tucking into food. What's more, the Mysterious Girl singer has even shared with his followers the chores that he has set for them during this period of self-isolation, making sure to keep them busy during the lockdown.

Peter shared the strange snack on Instagram

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old uploaded to Instagram a video of his oldest children Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, washing the family’s white Range Rover and white BMW in the driveway of their house with a hose. Adorably, little sister Amelia, six, could also be seen helping her big brother and sister with a spray bottle.

Peter shares Amelia and Theo with his wife Emily MacDonagh, and Princess and Junior with ex-wife Katie Price.

The Australian singer is currently self-isolating with his children and wife Emily in their beautiful Surrey home. Speaking recently on Good Morning Britain, Peter revealed that Emily is currently working on the NHS frontline.

"She obviously doesn't tell me a lot of stuff because of confidentiality, but because she's exposed to the virus quite a lot at the moment in the last few days, it means now at home… we're having to… it's weird to say, but we're having to be in separate rooms," he shared.

"And the reason for that is because I'm the one who has to have the kids now and so if I'm exposed to it as well… I'm just scared the kids are going to get it."

