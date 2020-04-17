Jamie Oliver shared a photo of some his children on Friday, and each was holding up a delicious-looking bowl of their dad's fridge-raid stir-fry, which they'd made themselves. Daisy, 17, Poppy, 18, Petal, eleven, and Buddy, nine, were all seen in Jamie's Instagram post, each presenting to the camera their impressive cooking efforts - and it's safe to say the kids might give dad Jamie a run for his money in the future! Those bowls of glazed hoisin pork, crunchy vegetables and noodles looked seriously tasty…

WATCH: Jamie Oliver films Channel 4 show in family home amid coronavirus pandemic

Handily, Jamie has shared the recipe for the dish on his website, and it's perfect for making while the nation remains in lockdown. Not only does it feed four people, but the meal only takes 35 minutes to cook.

Jamie shared the photo on Instagram

The celebrity chef's cooking instructions read: "Getting prepped up front is the key to success when it comes to a stir-fry. It might seem stage-y, but when you combine all the different elements in one joyful bowl at the end you’ll be so pleased you went to all that effort. Also, everything here is quick to do, so it’s not a long one in terms of total time."

He continued: "I’ve given you quantities for the veg I used, but you basically want about 600g of crunchy veg in total (as well as the salad). When it comes to the actual stir-frying, it’s best to do no more than 2 portions at a time so you can retain maximum control. Happy cooking!"

Also on Friday, doting dad Jamie delighted fans after sharing a family picture with all of his five children and his wife Jools. Taking to his Instagram page, the 44-year-old revealed the selfie was a rare occasion as it can be hard to get all of his loved ones together for a group photo. "All of us in a photo for once," he wrote in the caption.

