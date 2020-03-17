Jamie Oliver helps those affected by coronavirus in this sweet way Jamie is making the COVID-19 outbreak that bit more manageable

Jamie Oliver has shared one of his blog posts on Instagram, and it's certainly going to come in handy for anyone self-isolating at the moment! Titled 14 Store Cupboard Meals, every single delicious meal featured can be made using "the contents of your cupboards" and "just a handful of fresh or frozen veggies". Included in the roundup are "hungover noodles", which can be made with any noodles that you have lying around and a handful of frozen veg, Pappa Al Pomodoro Soup, a scrumptious concoction of tomatoes, basil and olive oil, plus black bean soup and even porridge! All of Jamie's incredible cupboard meals can be found here.

The post reads: "Cooking nutritious food for the whole family is a really important part of keeping everyone fit and healthy. Whether you’re stuck at home or just getting your cupboards in order, you’ll be surprised by how many nourishing and delicious recipes you can rustle up using the contents of your cupboards and just a handful of fresh or frozen veggies."

Jamie is known for raising awareness of important issues on his social media channels, and in February used his platform to highlight the fact that many British employers are unlikely to hire homeless people as they believe it is illegal to do so. Jamie shared an image on Instagram that read: "Two in five employers are unaware it is legal to hire people experiencing homelessness. This needs to change."

The Naked Chef's full post explained: "A recent poll of UK employers and employees found that 40% of employers did not know it was legal to hire someone who was homeless, while nearly one in five were concerned hiring someone who was experiencing homelessness would have a negative impact on other employees.

"This shows that there are still high levels of stigma towards employing or working with people who are experiencing homelessness. This needs to change.

"At Change Please have seen first-hand how good-quality work can transform the lives of people who have faced challenging life experiences. We need other employers to understand this too and take action."

