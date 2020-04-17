Jamie Oliver and Jools Oliver's rare family photo is too cute for words - take a look The couple are doting parents to five children

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have delighted their fans after sharing a rare family picture with all of their five children. Taking to his Instagram page on Friday morning, the celebrity chef revealed the selfie was a rare occasion as it can be hard to get all of his loved ones together for a group photo. "All of us in a photo for once," he wrote in the caption.

Jamie and Jools Oliver posed for a rare snap with their kids

"Normally I can't keep track of everyone and someone's being moody but I managed to grab a whole team Oliver pic... sending love to you all xxxx." Although Jamie's face was only half visible, the rest of the clan were seen smiling towards the camera lens - and fans loved it! "Lovely pic, so lovely to see your usual family life!! You guys have done amazing," wrote one follower, while another commented: "Such a beautiful, kind hearted family. Sending love, from my home to yours, to everyone xx."

Jamie and Jools, who are due to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this summer, are currently in self-isolation with their five kids, Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, Buddy, nine and three-year-old River. The doting parents are clearly making the most of their time together with their brood, and have kept their followers up-to-date with what they are getting up to. Jamie, 44, has been encouraging his fans to cook some simple recipes with limited ingredients during the current lockdown in a new show called Jamie: Keep Cooking Carry On.

The Channel 4 programme involves the star's entire family - with Jools and their eldest son Buddy credited as the cameramen, while all the Oliver children have made brief appearances. Last week, the TV chef took part in a live cooking session with Oprah Winfrey on Instagram. As well as cooking, Jamie has been home-schooling his children during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to Australian publication Adelaide Now, he recently said: "I mean with five kids I'm not going to lie, it's chaos!"

He added: "We're trying to keep the school routine going and do lots of activities. We've gone a bit old-school and been doing stuff like playing Connect 4 and we even made tie-dye t-shirts." Of Jools, the presenter remarked: "Jools is in cleaning overdrive and [son] Buddy's been helping me out in the kitchen – he loves it."