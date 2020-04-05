Jamie Oliver creates incredible heart-shaped birthday cake for daughter Petal

Having Jamie Oliver as a dad comes in handy when it's your birthday, as 11-year-old Petal discovered on Friday. The doting dad made sure that despite being in lockdown, his youngest daughter didn't miss out on celebrating her big day, and created a mouth-watering chocolate heart-shaped cake for the family to enjoy. Jamie's wife Jools Oliver shared a photo of the two-tier creation on Instagram, which was decorated with pink love hearts, chocolate frosting, raspberries, chocolate shavings, and rainbow coloured candles. Proud of her husband's efforts, the Little Bird founder wrote alongside the picture: "Well done Jamie. Best dad." The mother-of-five also shared a sweet video of their youngest son River, three, happily tucking into the cake.

Jamie Oliver made a tasty birthday cake for daughter Petal

Jamie no doubt got some help from his son Buddy, nine, when it came to whipping up the tasty creation. The little boy is already following in his dad's footsteps with his passion for food, and has been joining Jamie on many of his cooking tutorial videos on YouTube. Buddy even fronted a five-part series on his dad's YouTube channel, which was aimed at children. The little boy shared simple recipes for treats including pancakes and spaghetti bolognese.

Petal had the best day surrounded by her family

Petal looked like she had a wonderful day at home with her family, and as well as a homemade birthday cake, she was also presented with a handmade crown from mum Jools. The sweet gift is something that the former model has been making for her children every year on their birthdays. The doting mum has previously spoken about the crowns on her blog for Gurgle in 2012. She said: "I make them their birthday crowns – it's a little thing I started when Poppy was 3 – it's nothing too special, made of coloured card and decorated with glitter, feathers, little jewels, pipe cleaners and ribbons – very Blue Peter! But they love them, as each one is different."

As well as Petal, River and Buddy, Jamie and Jools also share teenage daughters Poppy, 18, and Daisy, 16. Earlier in March, the family celebrated Poppy's milestone birthday while in quarantine, and promised to mark the special occasion again once everything is back to normal. Jools took to Instagram to share a lovely black-and-white photo of herself with Poppy as a baby, alongside a recent photo of the teen, and wrote: "Our darling Poppy, now you are 18. Happy, Happy Birthday. Words will never be able to express how absolutely proud of you we are. Our little curly blonde haired baby, and firstborn, you were our start into the huge adventure of being parents and we have loved every second of it (teenage years slightly omitted). Although everything right now is frightening and uncertain we hope for you, to soon go on your own wonderful and exciting adventures and know that mum and dad love you so, so much. We wish you the happiest day and we will celebrate when we can."

