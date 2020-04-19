Alex Jones is the latest celebrity to try her hand at cooking amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has not gone according to plan! The One Show host has unfortunately followed in the footsteps of Davina McCall and Geri Horner by revealing she has suffered a very relatable mishap in the kitchen.

Alex Jones joked her cake was "absolutely delicious"

The Welsh presenter - who recently took part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer - clearly saw the funny side, sharing a hilarious picture of a very burnt cake on her Instagram Stories alongside the caption: "Yeah...we just did a casual bit of baking this morning...absolutely delicious." Persevering with her culinary creation, she followed it up with another photo of her attempt at icing the cake with bright blue royal icing. Considering the fact the icing does not stretch across the entire cake and has a number of cracks across the surface, we're going to hazard a guess that it was not quite the result she had in mind.

The burnt cake and royal icing did not go according to plan!

Despite the baking mishap, it's clear that someone in the Jones household was a fan of the cake, as a big slice was missing in the second image - so perhaps it tasted better than it looked! The picture was equally accompanied by another quick-witted caption: "It's the journey not the destination." Never change, Alex!

WATCH: Alex Jones shares hilarous video of son Teddy

Alex was likely joined by her two sons, Teddy, 3, and 11-month-old Kit, who have both featured on the star's social media amid the coronavirus lockdown. Last week, she uploaded a sweet video of her eldest son keeping himself entertained by playing in a box with imaginary animals, while Kit has been keeping her up at night as he has started teething. Although it is an exciting milestone for any baby, the mother-of-two added that he was up since 2.30 in the morning. If she keeps having early starts with Kit, there'll be plenty more time to perfect her baking strategy during this quarantine period!

