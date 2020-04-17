Alex Jones has totally wowed us with another chic outfit on The One Show - how gorgeous did she look for Friday night's episode? The presenter chose to wear her gorgeous statement Zara top, teamed with her go-to pair of Warehouse jeans. It comes after a week of fabulous looks, with plenty of viewers rushing to buy her fashion choices - and we have no doubt fans will have fallen in love with this one, too.

Alex has worn her gorgeous blouse before

Alex's outfit is in fact very similar to a look she wore on the show in March, proving that she loves to get the most out of her wardrobe like the rest of us! Sadly, the star's Warehouse jeans have sold out, though her gorgeous top is still available for £29.99 from Zara. Those incredible ruffle sleeves are sure to get you noticed...

The outfit was chosen as always by Alex's stylist Tess Wright – who has been working with the star for nearly a decade. Speaking with HELLO! recently, she explained that Alex decided to change up her style after returning to work following the birth of her second son Kit.

Poplin blouse with ruffle trims, £29.99, Zara

"Alex is back hosting The One Show after having Kit so we wanted to shake things up a bit with regards to her style," she said. "She has totally got back to her pre-baby body so she makes most things look good. Alex has been wearing a lot of high street brands but we have been looking at smaller British labels too as we wanted to support them through this really tough time."

She also spoke of how they are coping with social-distancing guidelines, since many TV stars have halted work with their stylists amid the coronavirus crisis. "It has been a really tricky time for us as we have had to really change the way we work together to keep to the social distancing rules," she said.

"I source the clothes, steam and iron them before Alex comes into wardrobe and we have two big rails where I then put together outfits for her to choose from," she added. "We then chat through the rails - me standing at one end of the room and her at the the other - and if Alex needs to try anything on she has to do it at a distance from me."