How to make Charlotte Pike's wheat free lemon and polenta muffins These delicious muffins are wheat free!

Struggling to get your hands on flour during lockdown? We've got you covered. These lemon and polenta muffins require minimal ingredients and are easy to make - and the best part? They're wheat free! A sweet treat perfect for summer, these zesty lemon muffins make for a light and airy dessert, courtesy of food blogger Charlotte Pike. Top tip - polenta cakes tend to be more crumbly by nature, so for the best results, make sure to use a good quality non-stick tin and make sure to grease well. Happy baking!

RELATED: Hone your baking skills during lockdown with this strawberry and elderflower cake recipe

DIVCHI 12 Cups Muffin Tray, £9.99, Amazon Prime

RECIPE: Lemon and polenta muffins

MAKES: 12 mini muffins

Charlotte Pike's lemon and polenta muffins

INGREDIENTS

75g butter

75g caster sugar

75g fine polenta

75g ground almonds

1 large free-range egg, beaten

1 tbsp lemon juice

Finely grated zest of one unwaxed lemon

YUM: 6 top chefs share hacks to jazz up takeaways - using store cupboard staples!

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Preheat the oven to 180C.

STEP 2: Line your mini muffin tin, or grease well. Set aside.

STEP 3: Place the butter and caster sugar into a large mixing bowl and beat together well until light and fluffy.

STEP 4: Add the remaining ingredients and beat together well.

STEP 5: Spoon into the muffin tin and bake for 15-18 minutes until golden brown.

MORE: How to make Lisa Faulkner's delicious crispy pork pancakes

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.