David Tennant's wife Georgia shows off baking skills with incredible Hulk birthday cake

David Tennant's wife Georgia recently revealed she suffered a hilarious cooking disaster amid the coronavirus lockdown, but it appears she has redeemed herself by baking an incredible birthday cake for her husband. To celebrate David's birthday, which fell on 18 April, the actress took to the kitchen to create a thoughtful surprise featuring some of his favourite confectionery and Marvel Comics character the Hulk.

Georgia took to Instagram to share a picture of the cake, complete with buttercream icing, orange and green skittles and Jaffa Cakes decorating the edges - and David, 49, seemed very pleased with her efforts! The Doctor Who actor gave it a big thumbs up as he posed next to the Hulk, which took pride of place on top.

The quick-witted 35-year-old, however, seemed less impressed with her culinary skills, revealing she usually turns to London-based bespoke cake company Cakes by Robin for her birthday treats. She wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday to the one who makes it all make sense. #whencakesbyrobinareclosedthestandardsdropsomewhat @cakesbyrobincakes." Many fans were quick to compliment Georgia on her creation, with one writing: "He looks pretty chuffed with his Hulk cake!", while another joked about the decorations: "I thought they were frozen peas for a moment!"

David's cake was covered with skittles and Jaffa Cakes

This is the latest result of Georgia's experimentation in the kitchen - not all of which have gone to plan! On the Easter weekend, the mum-of-five shared a picture of a casserole dish containing a rather burnt looking meal. Again, she saw the funny side of the incident, captioning the post: "Dinner's ready, darling" before tagging her son, Ty's Instagram and using the hashtag "stayinandburnsh**."

Luckily, many of Georgia's followers were quick to praise her relatability after the blunder. One person commented underneath: "This makes me feel better about the time I set a microwave on fire heating a pain au chocolat," while another wrote: "Add more cheese nobody will notice." Another follower of Georgia's echoed the support and said: "Crispy bits are always the best!" You know what they say, practice makes perfect - we're not judging, Georgia.

