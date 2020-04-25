This BBQ burger recipe is fun for kids to make in lockdown – and so easy A simple recipe the whole family will love

BBQ season is officially here and now we're all trying out a little more home cooking due to the coronavirus lockdown, how about making your own burgers? We love this simple recipe from the Flava It range of BBQ sauces and marinades – perfect for getting the kids involved in the kitchen. The recipe requires minimal ingredients and has a seriously easy three-step method… our kind of food prep!

Homemade Smoky BBQ Burgers

INGREDIENTS

500g beef mince

1 diced white onion

1 egg

4 burger buns

Vegetable oil

Flava-it Smoky BBQ Marinade

MORE: How to make Chocolate Dalgona Coffee – sounds like heaven, right?

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Mix beef mince, 1 small diced onion and 1 egg together with a sachet of Flava-It Smoky BBQ.

Step 2

Divide the mixture into four, roll into (tennis sized) balls and then flatten to around 3cm thick.

Step 3

Leave in the fridge for around 30 mins to firm up, then brush each side with oil before sizzling them under the grill or on the BBQ until cooked through.

This marinade and technique also makes great BBQ meatballs to enjoy with spaghetti!

Visit flavait.co.uk/ for more information

MORE: This vegan banana bread is the ultimate lockdown treat - and it's super simple