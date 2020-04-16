How to make Lisa Faulkner's delicious crispy pork pancakes

We're loving this latest recipe from celebrity chef couple Lisa Faulkner and John Torode. The duo have been sharing meal ideas every day on their Instagram pages since lockdown started, gaining quite a following for their simple-yet-tasty dishes. On Wednesday, Lisa posted a video and recipe for their slow-cooked Asian pork belly, which we have to admit, looks absolutely delicious.

The couple host cookery show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen

Lisa told fans: "The only way I like pork, apart from if it's in a sausage, is if it's really crispy pork belly with crispy skin - and if we get a big piece then we can make lots of different dinners out of it." She added: "It's not an expensive cut of meat and it really goes quite a long way." Some of the former actress' meal ideas are crispy pork pancakes, pork fried rice and pork noodles.

John also had a helpful tip for getting that pork skin really crispy. The MasterChef host recommends using a serrated knife to deeply score the pork, then rubbing in lots of salt. Noted!

Et voila! One delicious slow-cooked pork belly

There was plenty of praise from Lisa's followers, with one posting: "You two are doing a fantastic job. Thank you so much xx." Another wrote: "Loving the cookery lessons. Tried a few of the recipes. So quick and easy, thanks so much and you are both such a gorgeous couple." One told them: "I’ve not brought pork belly in years!! Maybe I will now."

Slow-cooked Asian pork belly

INGREDIENTS

Pork belly

2 onions

Ginger

2 Star anise

2 cloves garlic

3 egg cups sherry

2 egg cups soy sauce

1 egg cup vinegar

1 tbsp sugar

1 heaped tsp Chinese five spice

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Mix all the wet ingredients together, add the Chinese five-spice.

Step 2

Place the onions, ginger, garlic and star anise in a baking tray and put the pork on top. Score the pork belly and cover with salt.

Step 3

Pour the soy mixture around the pork and cover with foil. Bake at 140c for 3.5 hours. Then turn up the oven to 200 for 1hour.

Step 4

Serve with pancake or wraps and spring onions and cucumber.

