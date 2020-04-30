Matt Baker certainly knows his way around a kitchen! The former One Show host took to Instagram Stories this week to share a photo of his latest culinary creation – and it looks incredible. Matt, 42, posted a close-up photo of a huge burger he had created, complete with avocado, bacon, tomatoes, gherkins and onions. It seems his impressive efforts were part of a friendly competition. Captioning the photo, Matt wrote: "Loved cooking along with @jackwhitehall @jamieredknapp #stayathomeburgerbattle."

The Countryfile presenter lives in Hertfordshire with his wife Nicola Mooney and their children Luke, 12, and Molly, ten. Matt juggles his television work with caring for a huge array of animals including sheep, chickens, dogs and donkeys. He loves the rural life so much, that he tries to be at home as quick as possible after work, and now that he has left The One Show, he will be able to spend even more time on his beloved farm. Molly and Luke are just as fond as living on the farm as their dad, and have set jobs each, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the animals.

The Countryfile star is a father to two children

It looks like Luke might be following his dad into the world of TV, too. Just recently, he stepped up to help his dad during filming from the farm for Countryfile. The 12-year-old was given an important role by the show as a cameraman – and former Blue Peter presenter Matt couldn't have been prouder, sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram ahead of the programme. "Tonight my 12-year-old son films Countryfile. Proud dad, family business, stay home. See you at 7," he wrote.

Family life is incredibly important to Matt – so much so, he decided to leave his role on The One Show after nine years in order to spend more time with Nicola and their children. Explaining the reasons for his decision on the show, Matt told viewers that while he was excited about future new career opportunities, "most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed".