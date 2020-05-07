It's a bizarre situation, but in this new lockdown life a trip to the supermarket has become the major outing of the week – and there's lots to think about. Have I got my shopping list ready so I can be speedy in the store? Do I need a face mask, gloves and cleaning wipes for the trolley? And when is the quietest time to go? With many major supermarkets, there seems to be a pattern to their busiest times and it's so helpful to know this information in advance to plan your shop. Social distancing in food aisles is a lot easier with fewer people.

See our guide below…

Tesco

Tesco told HELLO! that busy shopping times vary from store to store - however, customers have adapted their shopping habits since lockdown. More people are doing their food shopping in the week, instead of leaving it to weekends, meaning the flow of customers is more evenly spread out throughout the week.

To get specific information on your nearest store's quieter times, you can use the nifty 'Popular times' feature on Google. Simply type the name of the store and location into the Google search bar and a bar graph will appear under the address details. This tells you the busy times of each day of the week and even has a 'live' function so you can see if the store is busy or quiet at that moment. Life-changing!

Aldi

The Aldi website has some helpful information on its busiest times with a brilliant clock chart system for customers. The supermarket says that between 8am and 10am it is 'quite busy', while late morning is its busiest time. Midday to mid-afternoon is a little quieter and 7pm to 10pm is the quietest times in the stores. Cue evening shopping excursions…

Morrisons

Like most supermarkets, Morrisons is quieter later in the day. At the start of April, the company tweeted: "Thank you to our customers for continuing to shop considerately. We're generally less busy later in the day so if you'd like to shop when it's quieter, and are able to, try visiting us in the afternoon to get the essentials you need."

Lidl

Lidl has introduced a great traffic light system on its website so we can find the quietest time to shop. They reveal that 8am to 11am is their busiest time, 11am to 2pm is average and 2pm until close is quiet. The company does point out that some stores will differ so we advise checking on the Google feature we mentioned above plus local store opening hours.

Sainsbury's

A Sainsbury's spokesperson told HELLO!: "(Busy) times will vary depending on the store but our customers are seeing good availability and can get most products at any time throughout the day."

We used the Google 'Popular Times' feature to check a Sainsbury's supermarket's busy times – our example was in Surrey – and quiet times are first thing in the morning and the evenings.

CEO Mike Couple said in his latest newsletter to customers: "We are doing our best to reduce queuing times both inside and outside our stores. To help with this, we have been extending our opening hours. By Monday the vast majority of our supermarkets will be open from 08.00-22.00." He added: "We are also extending opening hours in many Convenience stores to 10pm or 11pm. You can check the latest opening hours in your area before shopping here."

Asda

Asda doesn't have information on specific quiet times, however, you can use the Google feature as detailed above for information on your nearest store.

The Asda website states: "Where necessary, the number of customers in our stores will be limited at any one time so social distancing can be observed." The supermarket has also requested 'one adult per trolley' where possible.

The company has temporarily reduced the normal opening hours of their store from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday to clean and re-stock shelves.