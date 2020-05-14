A quick and easy Quiche Lorraine recipe to cook at home – watch the video tutorial The perfect family lunch

Sometimes you can't beat a good old quiche and a side salad for lunch – crusty pastry and a delicious filling make for a healthy and filling meal. Quiche Lorraine is a classic dish, originating from the region of Lorraine in northeast France in the 16th century. Originally only filled with eggs and cream, the quiche is now famous for containing bacon, which became a commonplace ingredient in the 19th century. Feeling hungry? Watch our video tutorial on how to make the dish and look at the recipe below…

WATCH: How to make Quiche Lorraine

INGREDIENTS

For the pastry

200 g of flour

100 g of butter

1 egg

4 g of salt

1 teaspoon of white sugar

For the filling

500 ml of crème fraiche

1/2 onion

100g chopped bacon or smoked bacon

1 splash of extra virgin olive oil

Black pepper

Nutmeg

Salt

3 eggs

INSTRUCTIONS

To make the pastry:

Step 1

Sift 200g of flour into a large bowl

Step 2

Add 100g of cubed and cold butter and mix until you have a sandy dough.

Step 3

Then add the salt, the pinch of sugar and the egg. Mix it all together until combined into a ball.

Step 4

Cover with cling film and put in the fridge for 1 hour, so the dough settles and takes shape

To make the filling:

Step 1

Add a splash of olive oil to a pan.

Step 2

Fry 1/2 finely chopped onion over a low heat. Then add the bacon and fry until golden brown.

Step 3

In a bowl, whisk the eggs thoroughly with the pinch of salt. Add the crème fraiche, season to taste and mix together.

Step 4

Add the bacon and onions to the mixture and mix again.

Step 5

Now take the dough out of the fridge and roll on a lightly floured worktop until it's 1/2 cm thick.

Step 6

Gently place the dough into your quiche mould of choice, pressing down the sides and bottom and prick the surface with a fork.

Step 7

Bake the pastry in an oven at 180 degrees for 10 minutes.

Step 8

Add the filling to the pastry and bake for another 40 minutes or until a knife comes out clean from the quiche.

Step 9

Serve and enjoy! The quiche can be eaten warm or cold.