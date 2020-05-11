Dianne Buswell has been trying her hand at baking recently, and although her banoffee pie did not go according to plan, her latest dessert with partner Joe Sugg is very impressive. The pair shared a video of their Doctor Who-themed baking challenge on their YouTube cooking channel In The Pan, where they walked fans through the process of creating an incredible biscuit tower in the shape of the Tardis, complete with doors, windows and bright blue icing.

Dianne and Joe created a Tardis out of biscuits

The couple - who began dating at the end of 2018 after they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing - revealed they were taking part in the baking challenge set by Doctor Who's 'Staying in the Tardis', which encourages people to stay inside with fun activities amid the coronavirus crisis. And they're using only items they can find in their cupboards!

Throughout the baking process, viewers were delighted to see Dianne and Joe's usual cheeky exchanges, including the funny moment when the Strictly professional broke one of the biscuits! As she was moving the baked treats from one surface to another, the delicate biscuit door snapped in half, prompting Joe to joke: "This is why you're too heavy-handed in the kitchen." Luckily, Dianne revealed it wasn't integral to the overall structure: "It's alright we have a few more in the oven." And the final Tardis cookie tower looks as though it belongs on The Great British Bake Off - if it tastes as good as it looks, we imagine Dianne and Joe would have secured one of Paul Hollywood's iconic handshakes!

Dianne was unfortunately not as successful with her banoffee pie, which she tried to bake as a surprise for Joe over the weekend. While the biscuit base appeared to be welded onto the bottom of the pan, the caramel failed to set in the fridge. When asked what score he would give it out of ten, the 28-year-old replied, "The flavour? I'd give it a nine. It has a really nice banana flavour." However, he compared the consistency to phlegm! "You know what, because you made it I'd give it a ten," Joe concluded.

