Phillip Schofield will no doubt cause much discussion over his Saturday morning breakfast choices. The This Morning host took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of his crumpets and eggs – so far, so good. But instead of using a whole egg, Phil discarded the whites and just used the yolks! Who does that? Captioning the snap, he wrote: "Just the yolk on a crumpet." However, a small slither of the white remained on one egg, causing Phillip to add: "That will have to go!!"

Of course, the TV star has made his feelings about egg whites very clear in the past – he's not a fan! In fact, his hatred of them even caused him to once have an on-air argument with This Morning chef Phil Vickery, who created a dish containing his least favourite ingredient. "What's the one thing I don't like? I don't like the white of an egg," he moaned to Phil.

One thing Phillip does enjoy eating though is mussels. On Friday, he cooked up a storm with his youngest daughter Ruby, using celebrity chef James Martin's recipe for moules mariniére. Upon seeing the end result on Instagram, James told Phillip: "Top work boss… love it. How good do they look? Hope they tasted ok!" It seems the TV star wanted to show his support for British produce, thanking Flying Fish at Home for sending his family some boxes.

Phillip is self-isolating at home near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire with Stephanie and their two daughters, Ruby and Molly. Earlier this week, Phillip shared his new approach to exercise as he went for a run with his gin and tonic. To the delight of his fans, Phillip filmed himself going for a jog, all the while clutching hold of his glass. "The trouble is, it's extremely hard to run and not spill your gin and tonic," he said on camera, before managing to take a drink without spilling a drop. "All fine, all fine! Love a bit of lockdown exercise. Cheers!"

