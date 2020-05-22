Christine Lampard pulled out all the stops for her stepdaughter Isla's birthday this week. The Loose Women presenter treated the birthday girl to the most incredible chocolate cake, completely covered in pick & mix! Taking to her Instagram page to show off the envy-inducing creation, Christine thanked Fondant Fleur Cakes whilst wishing Isla a happy birthday. "How are you 13 already @isla.rl what a beautiful young girl you are," she gushed. "I feel very proud to be your step mum. We love you so much and thank you @fondant_fleur_cakes_ for the best cake (not an ad, just showing appreciation)."

The birthday cake itself was frosted with white chocolate icing, finished with a milk chocolate flavour drizzle. The masterpiece was then edged with various lollipops and a large selection of pic & mix sweets, ranging from Love Hearts, Millions, Haribo's MAOAM Bloxx, Frutella, Parma Violets and much, much more! Fans rushed to praise Christine's choice in cake, with one saying: "Wow what a birthday cake, lovely to your girl x." Another shared: "Gorgeous cake." A third person even joked: "Bet she loves you lots like jelly tots."

It's clear for the world to see just how close Christine is with husband Frank's two eldest daughters, Isla and Luna. The TV star has previously opened up about her relationship with her stepdaughters. Most recently, she praised them for helping her take care of baby Patricia, who she welcomed back in 2018. "They're brilliant," she told her Loose Women colleagues. "Even just simple things, like I'm going to nip to the shower for two minutes and I know I have the two of them there. They're at that age where I can trust them to do it. And they do adore her. It's like a live-in doll. They're fantastic, the two of them."

