Kylie Jenner showed off her culinary skills over the weekend by creating her signature breakfast dish - an unusual twist on the traditional French toast recipe. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star walked her 176 million Instagram followers through the cooking process, from ingredients to the finished result. Revealing the inspiration behind her cooking, she wrote, "Khloe inspired me to make my flakey french toast."

Kylie prepared the dish in the chef's kitchen at her new home

The mother-of-one laid out her ingredients in the chef's kitchen of her new home, revealing she adds flavour and texture using cereal and brown sugar. She told fans: "Made up my mixture with eggs, milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon. And then crushed up frosted cornflakes." After soaking a slice of thick bread in the egg mixture and rolling it in the cornflakes several times, she fried it in a pan with melted butter and sprinkled a dusting of brown sugar on top. "A little brown sugar never hurt nobody," Kylie wrote, before adding a video of sizzling bacon. The caramelised and crunchy bread at the end looks so delicious - it's safe to say the beauty mogul is giving us serious food envy!

Kylie's two secret ingredients are cereal and brown sugar

Last week, Kylie also revealed her food cupboard contains a seemingly endless supply of chocolate after she took part in a viral social media challenge with her daughter Stormi. The 22-year-old placed a giant bowl of chocolate in front of her little girl and left the room to test her willpower. In the video, Stormi patiently waited for her mum to return while chanting, "Patience, patience, patience is a virtue." We're not convinced we'd have the same level of willpower if we had access to the delicious treats in Kylie's household!

During the lockdown, Kylie has been taking the opportunity to get organised after moving into her new £29million house in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles - and with seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a bar and games room, we can see why! She even tackled her underwear drawer at the weekend, showing off her neat drawers filled with products from her sister Kim Kardashian's Skims line – all colour co-ordinated, of course.

