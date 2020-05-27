Despite having his birthday in lockdown, Scott Disick had a wonderful time celebrating with his family. Khloe Kardashian hosted a garden party for the Talentless founder on Tuesday, and shared a photo on Instagram of his incredible birthday cake. The dad-of-three was treated to a personalised photo cake which had an edible picture of him as a little boy on the top of the sponge, and decorative white icing. The Kardashians are renowned for their extravagant birthday celebrations, but as a result of the quarantine, they kept the event low-key and outside so that they could still maintain some social distance. In footage shared on Khloe's Instagram account, a bouncy castle could be seen in the garden to keep the children entertained.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: 12 amazing birthday cakes that will make you hungry

Scott Disick received a personalised birthday cake from the Kardashians

Scott has remained close to the Kardashians since his separation from Kourtney Kardashian. The former couple share three children, Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, who split their time between their parents' homes. The former couple previously opened up about their experiences co-parenting during a discussion on Poosh's website. The 41-year-old mother-of-three said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

MORE: The 11 best chocolate snacks you can order on Amazon for the weekend

Scott with Khloe Kardashian

READ: Having a birthday in lockdown? Here's how you can make it fun

While both Kourtney and Scott are in the public eye, the protective parents are cautious about sharing too much of their children's lives now that they are getting older, and have made the decision to limit their appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. During an appearance on The Real Daytime in 2019, Kourtney admitted that she's hoping that her children will do something different when they grow up, rather than following in their parents' footsteps. She said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.