Phillip Schofield shows off culinary skills with incredible family BBQ - and we need one The TV presenter is quite the chef!

Phillip Schofield has been showing off his culinary skills lately, especially while the UK has been experiencing some lovely sunny weather. The This Morning presenter took advantage of the perfect BBQ weather on Tuesday night by taking to the garden of his marital home in Oxfordshire - where he has been isolating with wife Stephanie Lowe and their grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby - and cooking a delicious seafood dinner.

Phillip gave fans a glimpse of his BBQ while cooking dinner on Tuesday night

Firstly, Phillip shared a picture of his starter, which consisted of fried scampi served in a blue and white china cup with a napkin wrapped around the inside - and we love his DIY attempt at recreating the restaurant-quality fish dish! Next was his impressive main course, which he cooked on the garden BBQ. He wrote: "And then giant red Mozambique prawns! My BBQ needs a good clean!" That just proves it's well-used, right?

The Dancing On Ice host later shared another picture of his drink of choice, which was a summer gin cocktail recipe. "An ‘English Garden’ cocktail from #GinOClockBook out on Thursday #ayearofginspiration @craftginclub," he captioned the snap, which showed a tall glass of the cocktail, garnished with a pretty rose petal. We'd like dinner at Phil's house, please!

4-burner gas BBQ, £399, John Lewis

Although Phil's exact brand of BBQ was not revealed, there are several similar versions you can buy online - and with summer fast approaching and the weather warming up, we can't think of a better time to invest. John Lewis stocks a four-burner gas version for £399, complete with a warming rack, grilling area and lid thermometer. Unsurprisingly, it's already been marked as a bestseller on the department store's website, so act fast if you want to snap one up.

Tuesday night was not the first time the TV presenter made use of his BBQ this year; he also recently shared photos from the family's 'dress up evening', which saw the dad-of-two wearing a tweed suit and tie as he prepared dinner on the BBQ for everyone.

