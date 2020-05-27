Kate Thomas
These gooey, gluten-free brownies with walnuts are the perfect way to embrace the baking trend in lockdown. Watch our simple video tutorial recipe...
Bored of making banana bread in lockdown? These gluten-free brownies will be your next ease bake! Gooey and indulgent, these chocolate treats are bound to be a hit in your household. Check out the video tutorial for a step by step recipe...
WATCH: Gluten-free brownies recipe
INGREDIENTS:
- 200g gluten-free dark chocolate
- 150g butter (plus extra to grease the tin)
- 120g white sugar
- 4 Eggs
- 180g buckwheat flour (plus extra to line the tin)
- 8g baking powder
- 10ml vanilla essence
- 200g chopped walnuts
- Gluten-free chocolate chips
- Gluten-free vanilla ice cream
INSTRUCTIONS:
Step 1
Add the gluten-free dark chocolate to a bowl with the butter
Step 2
Melt the mixture in a microwave
Step 3
Add 4 eggs to a big bowl with the sugar. Whisk thoroughly
Step 4
Add the buckwheat flour to the mixture, as well as the baking powder and vanilla essence. Mix well.
Step 5
Add the gluten-free chocolate chips and peeled walnuts
Step 6
Grease the tin and sprinkle buckwheat flour on it
Step 7
Bake for 35 minutes in the oven at 180 degrees
Step 8
Serve with gluten-free ice cream - and enjoy!