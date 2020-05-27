How to bake gluten-free brownies - the ultimate lockdown treat Watch our video tutorial recipe...

Bored of making banana bread in lockdown? These gluten-free brownies will be your next ease bake! Gooey and indulgent, these chocolate treats are bound to be a hit in your household. Check out the video tutorial for a step by step recipe...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gluten-free brownies recipe

INGREDIENTS:

200g gluten-free dark chocolate

150g butter (plus extra to grease the tin)

120g white sugar

4 Eggs

180g buckwheat flour (plus extra to line the tin)

8g baking powder

10ml vanilla essence

200g chopped walnuts

Gluten-free chocolate chips

Gluten-free vanilla ice cream

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1

Add the gluten-free dark chocolate to a bowl with the butter

Step 2

Melt the mixture in a microwave

Step 3

Add 4 eggs to a big bowl with the sugar. Whisk thoroughly

Step 4

Add the buckwheat flour to the mixture, as well as the baking powder and vanilla essence. Mix well.

Step 5

Add the gluten-free chocolate chips and peeled walnuts

Step 6

Grease the tin and sprinkle buckwheat flour on it

Step 7

Bake for 35 minutes in the oven at 180 degrees

Step 8

Serve with gluten-free ice cream - and enjoy!