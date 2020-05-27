Ruth Langsford's incredible lunchbox meals look so tasty The This Morning host shared the creations on Instagram

Ruth Langsford has seriously upped the lunchbox game, and her latest culinary creations are more gourmet feast than lunch on-the-go! Taking to Instagram, the This Morning star revealed that she had prepped herself dinner ahead of her QVC show, and the two meals that the doting mum has rustled up are seriously impressive.

The first is a juicy salad piled high with avocado, hummus, tomatoes, olives, coleslaw and potato salad. The second meal seems to be a scrumptious looking chicken dish, garnished with red sauce and also featuring chopped courgettes and brown rice. How impressive is that?!

Ruth made herself a salad

Ruth has been sharing many of her meals during the coronavirus pandemic, and has been cooking some delicious dishes while she self-isolates with her husband Eamonn Holmes and their son Jack.

The This Morning host also made a gorgeous chicken dish

What's more, the TV star has been making use of leftover ingredients in her kitchen, such as when she made use of tomatoes that had "gone a bit soft" earlier in May.

Taking once again to Instagram, Ruth shared a video of herself cooking the tomatoes in a frying pan with other ingredients including bacon and whisked eggs to make a scrumptious looking-plate of scrambled eggs on toast. She explained in her caption: "Using up some tomatoes that have gone a bit soft. Fried with some bacon bits, onions, garlic and chilli flakes."

And back in April, the presenter knocked up a delicious and healthy lunch using just a few leftovers from her fridge – and the ingredients included peppers, onions, courgette and garlic, which were all fried in a pan with an egg mixture. Someone give this woman a cooking show of her own!

