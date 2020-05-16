Ruth Langsford's latest kitchen creation will leave you feeling so hungry The This Morning star shared the process on Instagram

Ruth Langsford was working her magic in the kitchen once more on Saturday, and the This Morning star found a delicious way to make use of tomatoes "that have gone a bit soft." Taking to Instagram, doting mum Ruth shared a video of herself cooking the tomatoes in a frying pan with other ingredients including bacon and whisked eggs to make a scrumptious looking-plate of scrambled eggs on toast.

In the first clip, Ruth could be seen frying the chopped tomatoes with bacon, onions, garlic and chilli flakes. The TV star explained in her caption: "Using up some tomatoes that have gone a bit soft. Fried with some bacon bits, onions, garlic and chilli flakes."

Ruth shared the process on Instagram

In the next video, the mother-of-one added a bowl of whisked eggs to the tasty-looking concoction, writing: "Add whisked eggs." In her last post, Ruth showed off the end result of her kitchen handy work, writing: "Doesn't look the most appetising I know, but it's really tasty." We big to differ, Ruth, we think the dish looks delicious!

The photo showed the scrambled eggs on buttered toast, and to top it all off, there was a nice big cuppa next to the plate.

This is not the only time the 60-year-old has given her followers cooking inspiration by simply "using stuff up" in the kitchen.

Back in April, Ruth knocked up a delicious and healthy lunch using just a few leftovers from her fridge – and the ingredients included peppers, onions, courgette and garlic, which were all fried in a pan with an egg mixture. How's that for omelette goals?

