The Queen's daily diet revealed: what the monarch eats for breakfast, lunch, tea and dinner How to dine like Her Majesty…

The Queen has access to the country's finest culinary ingredients and the best chefs to cook for her at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. What we'd give for a tour of her kitchens and larder! The monarch is known to eat a healthy, balanced diet full of fresh foods, with the odd sweet treat thrown in too.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously told HELLO! that a red leather-bound book of menus, written in French, would be sent up to the Queen each week, containing a wide variety of recipes. "We prepared the menus three days ahead so we could get the food in," said Darren.

He continued: "The chefs would pick the menus and she would put a line through the ones she didn't want. Sometimes she'd put a line through it all and put something different - like if she was having dinner with Prince Andrew, his favourite was crème brulee with Sandringham oranges."

So what exactly does Her Majesty eat on a daily basis and does she have a set routine when it comes to mealtimes? Read on to find out…

The Queen enjoys a cup of tea

What does the Queen eat for breakfast?

Did you know that the monarch enjoys a pre-breakfast each day? We're so copying this. House and Garden reported that the Queen starts her day with Earl Grey tea – minus milk and sugar – and a side of biscuits alongside her corgis. She then takes her main breakfast in her private dining room in Buckingham Palace; cereal, yoghurt, toast and marmalade are said to be the mother-of-four's favourites.

The Queen also likes fish for breakfast, as revealed in Dinner at Buckingham Palace, a book based on the diaries and personal recollections of royal servant Charles Oliver. An extract told how the Queen "has been partial to kippers since the war years" when she and Princess Margaret were at Windsor Castle.

"Kippers, in a number of uncomplicated variations, have remained a favourite with the Queen ever since – for breakfast, as a savoury or a late-night supper. The queen is also fond of smoked haddock as a breakfast dish."

What does the Queen eat for lunch?

The monarch is believed to keep things simple for lunch, often enjoying a plate of fish and vegetables. Darren told House and Garden that a typical lunch would be Dover sole on a bed of wilted spinach. The royal is said to avoid starchy food such as pasta and potatoes when eating alone.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh eating lunch

What does the Queen eat for afternoon tea?

When we think of afternoon tea, we like to imagine we're her Majesty, sipping our Earl Grey and nibbling on finger sandwiches and scones. Well, did you know she actually does that every day? Darren has previously revealed that the monarch loves chocolate biscuit cake and ginger cake, and her favourite sandwiches are cucumber, egg and smoked salmon.

The famous chocolate biscuit cake

What does the Queen eat for dinner?

The monarch's supper tastes are varied and include a combination of meat or fish and vegetables. "For a main course she loved game, things like Gaelic steak, fillet steak with a mushroom whisky sauce, especially if we did it with venison," Darren has revealed.

"For a first course she loved the Gleneagles pâté, which is smoked salmon, trout and mackerel. She loved using ingredients off the estate and so if we had salmon from Balmoral from the River Dee, she'd have that, it was one of her favourites."

He added: "We used a repertoire of dishes, mainly British and French food. We cooked a lot of traditional French food like halibut on a bed of spinach with a Mornay sauce."

For dessert, the Queen is said to love strawberries from Balmoral and white peaches grown at Windsor Castle, according to The Independent. She also has a soft spot for chocolate. Darren told HELLO!: "She is absolutely a chocoholic. Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would choose, especially chocolate perfection pie." Now that sounds good!