The Queen's fussy eating habit her great-grandchildren would approve of The 95-year-old monarch loves simple food

The Queen is a creature of habit when it comes to eating, and is also reportedly a rather fussy eater when it comes to how they're served.

Along with enjoying a limited repertoire of dishes, the Queen is also reportedly a rather fussy eater when it comes to her favourite meals - she doesn't like eating sandwiches with the crusts on.

In fact, her sandwiches are only served with rounded edges instead of ones at right angles. This dates back to tradition from Queen Victoria's reign as her husband Prince Albert reportedly thought it unlucky to eat coffin-shaped food.

Former royal chef, Owen Hodgson, previously told The Telegraph: "A chef told me off for serving the sandwiches with crusts."

Any adult can remember hating the crusts on bread as a child, so we expect the Queen's favourite foodie habit is a big hit with her young grandchildren - particularly Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who likely take sandwiches to school with them.

The Queen's great-grandchildren likely take sandwiches to school

If you were curious, the Queen's favourite sandwich is also a school-friendly favourite - tuna mayo. Her Majesty reportedly likes them made with a generous spread of butter, several thin slices of cucumber, and a dash of pepper.

The Duchess of Cambridge previously revealed Princess Charlotte had a very mature palette for her age, choosing to snack on olives, so we bet she'd love her great grandmother's favourite sandwich filling!

Not a crust in sight on Charlotte's picnic sandwich!

Former palace chef Darren McGrady told HELLO! the monarch would often repeat meals from a red-leather bound book of menus delivered by her trusty royal staff, while mostly "sticking to the same dishes week in, week out".

The chef added: "But the Queen never was a foodie. She always ate to live rather than live to eat."

And who can blame her? At 95-years-old, Her Majesty is probably very familiar with her own palette - and doesn't like to mess around with dishes she won't enjoy.

