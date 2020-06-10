Jamie Oliver taught his followers how to make the perfect summer frittata on Wednesday, and in his Instagram video, Jamie's three-year-old son River even made a guest appearance! But Jamie's followers were left confused after the famous chef started his video by saying: "So me and Tesco wanted to help you guys get some beautiful veg-packed lunches," with many thinking that River's name was in fact Tesco – how funny!

WATCH: Jamie Oliver creates the most delicious cheese toastie for his wife Jools during lockdown

"For a second, I thought your kid's name was Tesco!" one follower commented, with another writing: "OMG I thought for a second your child was called Tesco!" A third slightly sleepy Instagram user noted: "I'm that tired that when he said Tesco, I thought he meant his little boy was called Tesco."

River popped up in his dad's video

Confusion aside, Jamie's video has certainly whet our appetite. In his caption, the father-of-five wrote: "A veggie packed lunch I know you guys are gonna love! My summer frittata It's so good even River, my 3 year-old loves it!! Go on, have a go! Get the recipe and all the ingredients you need at Tesco." The visual step-by-step guide is certain to get your tummy rumbling.

What's more, the mouth-watering dish is incredibly simple to make, and only requires a handful of ingredients – all of which are vegetables! Whether you're making the colourful green frittata to pack in the kid's lunchbox or to put in the cooler for a picnic once the sunnier weather returns, it's the perfect slice of summer nourishment, and many of the 45-year-old's fans were thrilled by the dish.

"That's dinner sorted, and most of it from my allotment!" one foodie replied, with another sweetly telling Jamie: "Yum Jamie... thanks for all your food campaigning too. Keep up the good work. Grateful for chefs with a social conscience."

