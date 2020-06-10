﻿
Jamie Oliver's new video featuring son River leaves fans confused for this hilarious reason

The famous chef's fans were left confused on Wednesday

Aisha Nozari

Jamie Oliver taught his followers how to make the perfect summer frittata on Wednesday, and in his Instagram video, Jamie's three-year-old son River even made a guest appearance! But Jamie's followers were left confused after the famous chef started his video by saying: "So me and Tesco wanted to help you guys get some beautiful veg-packed lunches," with many thinking that River's name was in fact Tesco – how funny!

WATCH: Jamie Oliver creates the most delicious cheese toastie for his wife Jools during lockdown

"For a second, I thought your kid's name was Tesco!" one follower commented, with another writing: "OMG I thought for a second your child was called Tesco!" A third slightly sleepy Instagram user noted: "I'm that tired that when he said Tesco, I thought he meant his little boy was called Tesco."

River popped up in his dad's video

Confusion aside, Jamie's video has certainly whet our appetite. In his caption, the father-of-five wrote: "A veggie packed lunch I know you guys are gonna love! My summer frittata It's so good even River, my 3 year-old loves it!! Go on, have a go! Get the recipe and all the ingredients you need at Tesco." The visual step-by-step guide is certain to get your tummy rumbling. 

What's more, the mouth-watering dish is incredibly simple to make, and only requires a handful of ingredients – all of which are vegetables! Whether you're making the colourful green frittata to pack in the kid's lunchbox or to put in the cooler for a picnic once the sunnier weather returns, it's the perfect slice of summer nourishment, and many of the 45-year-old's fans were thrilled by the dish.

"That's dinner sorted, and most of it from my allotment!" one foodie replied, with another sweetly telling Jamie: "Yum Jamie... thanks for all your food campaigning too. Keep up the good work. Grateful for chefs with a social conscience."

