This is the Queen's favourite gin cocktail – and it sounds delicious!

One is rather partial to this alcoholic beverage

Sophie Hamilton

The more we learn about the Queen's diet, the more we're on board with Her Majesty's lifestyle - and it appears the mother-of-four enjoys the odd gin cocktail like us regular folk. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for the royal family for 15 years, the Queen likes a Gin and Dubonnet.

He previously told CNN: "That's her favourite drink." He did clarify that it wasn't a daily habit, explaining: "She doesn't wake up in the morning and have a large gin and tonic."

Dubonnet Rouge Grand Aperetif is a French drink made from a blend of red wine, herbs and spices. The Queen is said to take the cocktail as two parts Dubonnet to one part gin, with a slice of lemon and lots of ice.

Her Majesty with what looks like a Gin and Dubonnet

We found instructions on how to make the drink on the Dubonnet website, which goes as follows: "Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice and stir until well-chilled. Serve up in a Nick & Nora glass or rocks glass. Garnish with an orange swath."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Queen is partial to a Gin and Dubonnet

If you're wondering which other drinks the monarch enjoys, it will come as no surprise that she loves a good cup of tea. Her Majesty's royal butler Grant Harrold spoke about British etiquette in BBC Three comedy show Miss Holland, which aired in 2018.

He said: "I am sure the Queen enjoys her Assam or her Earl Grey the traditional way, made with tea leaves in a teapot and poured into a fine bone china teacup. She will also use a strainer. It is also a myth that members of Royalty use their pinky when drinking, I have never seen that happen once."

