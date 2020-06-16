Little Mix star Jesy Nelson's rotating birthday cake has to be seen to be believed The Little Mix star recently turned 29

Jesy Nelson celebrated her 29th birthday with the most incredible spread of food that left fans completely shocked. The Little Mix star shared several videos on Instagram that gave her followers a peek inside her epic celebrations, which included a huge balloon display, a dining table full of food and her "dream birthday cake."

PHOTOS: Inside the luxurious homes of Little Mix stars Jesy, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne

Loading the player...

WATCH: 12 incredible celebrity birthday cakes you need to see

Made by ML Bespoke Cakes, the three-tiered gold and white marbled creation spelt out the words 'Happy Birthday Jesy' and featured gold and green leaves cascading down the side. But photos of the cake wouldn't do it justice, as the top two tiers slowly rotate to show off every angle of the beautiful design.

Jesy enjoyed a rotating gold birthday cake, which was displayed on a stand in her open-plan dining area

If that wasn't enough, Jesy also revealed she had plenty of other sweet treats to indulge in, including one set of rose-shaped cupcakes topped with bright pink buttercream icing, another selection of chocolate-topped cupcakes and what appeared to be personalised pastel-coloured ice creams. Wow! There was also a gigantic cheeseboard, finger sandwiches and picnic food from Graze Tables & Boxes that took centre stage of her living area - framed with a huge chandelier over the top, of course!

Jesy's birthday feast included cupcakes, a cheeseboard and personalised ice creams

"Had the loveliest birthday all thanks to @littlebigthingsessex @bestdayeventsco for my amazing decorations and @mlbespokecakes for making my dream birthday cake," Jesy captioned the post, which showed the Woman Like Me singer glammed up in a cut-out black dress and heels. Fans were understandably amazed by her incredible feast, with one writing: "I can’t believe you got a rotating cake," while another added: "29 never looked better." A third commented: "The best cake ever."

The birthday photos may have shown off her toned figure, but Jesy previously shared a revealing post with her 6.6million followers, insisting that – despite appearances – she has a "chocolate loving belly". She dispelled the idea that she has abs, stating that she breathes in for photographs to make it appear she has a muscular tummy.

READ: Jesy Nelson enjoys the sunshine in her garden in pink bikini