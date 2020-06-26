Bellini Cream Puffs! Bake this afternoon tea treat by GBBO's Rosie Brandreth-Poynter The perfect cream tea spoil!

Sunlounger, a glass of Prosecco and a tray full of Bellini Cream Puffs… yes please! We'd all agree that this lockdown has been pretty tough, so a much-needed treat is in order ladies - in the shape of this fabulous boozy afternoon tea recipe.

GBBO’s Rosie Brandreth-Poynter joined forces with i heart Wines to create some Bellini Cream Puffs, filled with prosecco cream and peach puree. Want to know how to make them yourself? Read on…

INGREDIENTS

For the craquelin

50g unsalted butter – softened

50g caster sugar

50g plain flour

For the choux pastry

65g unsalted butter

160g water

85g plain flour

Pinch of salt

2 large eggs

For the peach filling

2 large peaches

50g caster sugar

For the prosecco cream

200ml double cream

200ml mascarpone

50g icing sugar

50ml prosecco

GBBO star Rosie Brandreth-Poynter

INSTRUCTIONS

Make the craquelin:

Step 1

Mix all ingredients in a small bowl

Step 2

Tip onto a sheet of greaseproof paper, cover with a second sheet and roll out to 2mm thick

Step 3

Leave to chill (flat) in the freezer

Make the choux pastry:

Step 1

Pre-heat the oven to 200 degrees C fan

Step 2

Add the butter and water to a saucepan and heat until boils, then beat in the flour

Step 3

Return to heat stirring for a few minutes until thickened into a firmer ball

Step 4

Leave for 3 minutes before gradually beating in the egg

Step 5

Stop when a peak of dough folds over when pinched (pinch test)

Step 6

Transfer to piping bag

Step 7

Pipe 8 large circles on to a sheet of greaseproof paper (on a baking sheet), cut circles of craquelin (just bigger than the circles of choux) and place on top of each bun

Step 8

Bake at 200 for 10 minutes then turn down to 170 for 10 minutes (remove the mini buns at this stage)

Step 9

Remove from the oven, stab bottoms with a skewer and return to oven for 7 minutes

Step 10

Cool on rack

Make the peach puree:

Step 1

Add the chopped peaches and to a blender and blend until smooth, if you do not have a blender, just chop the peaches and mash them after heating

Step 2

Transfer to a saucepan and bring to a simmer, keep stirring and let simmer for a few minutes

Step 3

Set aside to cool completely – this is a thin sauce to ripple through the cream

Step 4

Keep the spare to make Bellini cocktails with the rest of the prosecco bottle!

Make the prosecco cream:

Step 1

Whisk the cream to soft peaks

Step 2

Add the mascarpone and sugar and whisk again

Step 3

Beat in the prosecco

Step 4

Cut the buns in half and fill with cream and puree

i heart Prosecco is available from Tesco, Sainsburys, Morrisons, Bargain Booze and Ocado RRP: £8.50.