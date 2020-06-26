Sophie Hamilton
It's National Cream Tea Day! Celebrate by making these fabulous Bellini Cream Puffs created by The Great British Bake Off's Rosie Brandreth-Poynter
Sunlounger, a glass of Prosecco and a tray full of Bellini Cream Puffs… yes please! We'd all agree that this lockdown has been pretty tough, so a much-needed treat is in order ladies - in the shape of this fabulous boozy afternoon tea recipe.
GBBO’s Rosie Brandreth-Poynter joined forces with i heart Wines to create some Bellini Cream Puffs, filled with prosecco cream and peach puree. Want to know how to make them yourself? Read on…
INGREDIENTS
For the craquelin
- 50g unsalted butter – softened
- 50g caster sugar
- 50g plain flour
For the choux pastry
- 65g unsalted butter
- 160g water
- 85g plain flour
- Pinch of salt
- 2 large eggs
For the peach filling
- 2 large peaches
- 50g caster sugar
For the prosecco cream
- 200ml double cream
- 200ml mascarpone
- 50g icing sugar
- 50ml prosecco
GBBO star Rosie Brandreth-Poynter
INSTRUCTIONS
Make the craquelin:
Step 1
Mix all ingredients in a small bowl
Step 2
Tip onto a sheet of greaseproof paper, cover with a second sheet and roll out to 2mm thick
Step 3
Leave to chill (flat) in the freezer
Make the choux pastry:
Step 1
Pre-heat the oven to 200 degrees C fan
Step 2
Add the butter and water to a saucepan and heat until boils, then beat in the flour
Step 3
Return to heat stirring for a few minutes until thickened into a firmer ball
Step 4
Leave for 3 minutes before gradually beating in the egg
Step 5
Stop when a peak of dough folds over when pinched (pinch test)
Step 6
Transfer to piping bag
Step 7
Pipe 8 large circles on to a sheet of greaseproof paper (on a baking sheet), cut circles of craquelin (just bigger than the circles of choux) and place on top of each bun
Step 8
Bake at 200 for 10 minutes then turn down to 170 for 10 minutes (remove the mini buns at this stage)
Step 9
Remove from the oven, stab bottoms with a skewer and return to oven for 7 minutes
Step 10
Cool on rack
Make the peach puree:
Step 1
Add the chopped peaches and to a blender and blend until smooth, if you do not have a blender, just chop the peaches and mash them after heating
Step 2
Transfer to a saucepan and bring to a simmer, keep stirring and let simmer for a few minutes
Step 3
Set aside to cool completely – this is a thin sauce to ripple through the cream
Step 4
Keep the spare to make Bellini cocktails with the rest of the prosecco bottle!
Make the prosecco cream:
Step 1
Whisk the cream to soft peaks
Step 2
Add the mascarpone and sugar and whisk again
Step 3
Beat in the prosecco
Step 4
Cut the buns in half and fill with cream and puree
i heart Prosecco is available from Tesco, Sainsburys, Morrisons, Bargain Booze and Ocado RRP: £8.50.