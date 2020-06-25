Sophie Hamilton
Want to make your own ice cream? Try this amazing instant recipe that only takes 5 minutes and uses just 3 ingredients
The British summer is finally here and without air conditioning or a pool on hand (we wish!), it can be hard to cool off. Ice cream is the next best thing and this recipe from Dualit is beyond amazing. It's quick, easy and you don't even need to freeze the mixture or use an ice cream machine.
The Instant Raspberry Ice Cream recipe uses only three ingredients, which you add to a blender to get creamy, fruit ice cream – and it only takes 5 minutes! We're so trying this today…
Instant Raspberry Ice Cream
Serves 8-10, preparation time 5 mins
INGREDIENTS
- 200g frozen raspberries
- 250ml double cream
- 1 tsp icing sugar
Using frozen berries is a great tip for making ice cream in an instant, as there is no need to wait for it to freeze.
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
Blend all of the ingredients together for approximately 20/30seconds.
Step 2
Serve immediately, or place in a container in the freezer until required.
