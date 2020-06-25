This instant ice cream recipe is amazing – it takes 5 minutes and uses 3 ingredients! Cool off with this homemade raspberry ice cream

The British summer is finally here and without air conditioning or a pool on hand (we wish!), it can be hard to cool off. Ice cream is the next best thing and this recipe from Dualit is beyond amazing. It's quick, easy and you don't even need to freeze the mixture or use an ice cream machine.

The Instant Raspberry Ice Cream recipe uses only three ingredients, which you add to a blender to get creamy, fruit ice cream – and it only takes 5 minutes! We're so trying this today…

Instant Raspberry Ice Cream

Serves 8-10, preparation time 5 mins

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for homemade ice cream

200g frozen raspberries

250ml double cream

1 tsp icing sugar

Using frozen berries is a great tip for making ice cream in an instant, as there is no need to wait for it to freeze.

Photo credit: Dualit

INSTRUCTIONS

Instructions for homemade ice cream

Step 1

Blend all of the ingredients together for approximately 20/30seconds.

Step 2

Serve immediately, or place in a container in the freezer until required.

