It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez has an impressive workout regime which she regularly shares on social media - not to mention her incredible choreographed dance routines such as her Superbowl Sunday performance. So what does the busy singer, dancer, actress and mum eat to keep her fuelled throughout the day?

MORE: 12 vegan celebrities: All the stars who eat a plant-based diet

While she temporarily followed a vegan diet following the birth of her twins Max and Emme, now 12, she has since added certain meats into her meals. We take a look at J.Lo's favourite foods...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Health tips from Jennifer Lopez, Goldie Hawn and Jennifer Aniston

What does Jennifer Lopez eat for breakfast?

Very similar to Meghan Markle, J.Lo's choice of breakfast tends to be either a protein-packed smoothie or oatmeal, both with plenty of berries. According to People, her go-to breakfast shake is made up of strawberries, blueberries, Greek yoghurt, cinnamon, honey and protein powder.

The star is also a huge fan of lemon water to start the day and continues to keep hydrated by drinking a minimum of seven glasses, her trainer Dodd Romero told Us Weekly in 2019. But you won't see the star sipping on a coffee to wake her up in the morning as she tries to avoid caffeine.

J.Lo shared a peek inside her incredible brunch on Instagram

Like most people, even the On The Floor singer treats herself to an epic brunch once in a while, with one Instagram photo showing her preparing to tuck into a huge spread featuring scrambled eggs, bacon, mini pancakes, salmon and jams. Yum!

What does Jennifer Lopez eat for lunch?

Her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, makes sure to keep Jennifer on a strict diet. "I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she's doing," Tracy posted on her website in 2018, "It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food… everything is fresh." So what exactly does that include? Lots of salads, apparently!

Back in January 2019, the Hustlers actress and her fiance Alex Rodriguez took part in a special ten-day detox diet which saw them cut sugar and carbohydrates out of their diet. Former baseball player Alex revealed the couple ate healthy salads during the detox, and very similar meals continue to feature regularly on their lunch menu. J.Lo shared one of her favourite salad recipes with People, and it included kale, toasted pumpkin seeds, crumbled queso, shallots, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Jennifer drinks at least seven glasses of water every day

The 50-year-old credited a vegan diet for her weight loss after giving birth to her children Max and Emme. "I'll be honest with you guys, since I had the babies about six years ago, I had that really stubborn eight to ten pounds on me," the star told Extra in 2014. However, she has since added chicken breast, grass-fed beef, salmon and sea bass to up her protein intake and help keep her fuller for longer, Dodd explained.

What does Jennifer Lopez eat for dinner?

Her healthy meals continue through to dinner time, when she cooks veggie-packed meals that her kids love too! "We eat a lot of green vegetables, asparagus, Brussel sprouts, broccoli and kale," she said. "I love to cook a lot of stuff, I love cooking Puerto Rican food because that's what I grew up on." So dishes including pork chops, white rice, beans and vegetables are likely very popular in her household.

And even celebrities turn to their mums for cooking advice! “When I first moved to L.A., I called home and I was like, ‘Mommy, I miss your cooking,’” she told Harper’s BAZAAR. “I asked her to show me how to make the recipes, so she taught me over the phone.”

The Hustlers actress loves to cook Puerto Rican dishes and a traditional Thanksgiving meal

As well as tasty Puerto Rican dishes, J.Lo and her whole family enjoy traditional Thanksgiving meals every year, which sees everyone get involved in the cooking. In 2019, it appeared to include potatoes, Buck's fizz and even a watermelon.

What snacks does Jennifer Lopez eat?

As well as snacking on nuts and healthy fruits and vegetables, J-Lo treats herself to decadent snacks and desserts, too - it's called a balanced diet, right?

“We’re all human. I don’t think you should beat yourself up if you make a mistake or if you have a potato chip,” she said. “Everyone wants a cookie or a piece of cake or fried chicken every once in while," she told PEOPLE. Meanwhile, Alex also revealed his fiance has a soft spot for chocolate chip ice cream and cookies on The View - and we can totally relate!

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston's diet revealed: what the actress eats in a day