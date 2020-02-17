Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs in a tiny white bikini

Whether she's performing on stage or rocking exercise gear in a gym selfie, Jennifer Lopez has shown on several occasions that she has abs of steel. And nothing has changed! Proving she is still as toned as ever, the American actress and singer shocked her Instagram fans by posting a mirror selfie which showed off her taut tummy muscles in a tiny white bikini. Even with her hair pulled into a high topknot and a fresh-faced makeup look, the mother-of-two still managed to make her relaxed beauty look seem perfectly preened. So we'll add flawless complexion and ultra-fit physique to our long list of things we wish we could steal from J-Lo!

In the background, large glass doors backed onto a lush green garden that was soaked in sunlight, while a plush white and gold embroidered cushion was nestled in a glass chair next to the star. While she hasn't revealed where the picture was taken, it looks idyllic! "Relaxed and recharged," she wrote in the caption, and celebrities and fans alike rushed to show their appreciation in the comments section. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who regularly works closely with J-Lo, simply commented several fire emojis, while another follower joked: "Just when I was about to skip working out today."

The 50-year-old certainly deserves some downtime following her incredible halftime performance at the Superbowl in Miami in early February. Not only did she rock four amazing Versace outfits during the memorable performance - including a studded leather tuxedo body and a metallic body stocking with tassels - but J-Lo also banded together with fellow pop star Shakira to belt out a whopping 20 songs in only 12 minutes. And it was difficult not to notice their super-fit physiques during the impressive dance routines!

If like us, you're desperate to know the secret behind J-Lo's enviable figure, you'll be disappointed to hear it is simply diet and exercise. The Hustlers star reinforced the importance of good hydration when speaking to HELLO! back in 2016. She said: "drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine." Her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, also makes sure Jennifer follows a healthy diet. "I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she's doing," Tracy posted on her website in 2018. "It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food… everything is fresh."

