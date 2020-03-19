Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are trying to lift their fans' spirits during the current coronavirus pandemic, and have been sharing videos on social media of what they have been getting up to while social distancing. The celebrity couple have the most incredible house, and on Wednesday J-Lo shared a glimpse inside their home gym on Instagram Stories. The Hustlers actress posted footage of herself dancing in the workout area with her daughter Emme, 12. The large space had several running machines, and photos pinned up on the wall and looks like the perfect place to keep fit in.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme dance in their home gym

J-Lo had fun dancing at home while social distancing

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker also shared a video of her son Max, 12, entertaining his mum and stepdad in the garden. The pre-teen brought Alex a drink on his electric skateboard, and showcased his spinning skills before jumping into the pool to cool off. J-Lo shared the video on Instagram, and wrote: "We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good." Fans were impressed with Max's skating skills, with one writing: "Max is the best!" while another commented: "Wow, that is talent!" A third added: "He's so good!"

The Hustlers star's son Max has been keeping his family's spirits up

During this uncertain time, Jennifer has also been using her platform – which boats 116million Instagram followers – to urge people to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the illness. She re-posted a message with instruction points to follow, which included staying at home, containing your coughs and sneezes, practicing social distancing by keeping six feet apart, and washing your hands often. It also advised to call a doctor ahead of visiting them if you are sick. Alex, meanwhile, has been engaging with his fans on Instagram by asking them to tell them their favourite books and board games. The star has also been sharing some sweet photos of himself spending quality time with his daughters Natasha and Ella while they are all at home together, and revealed that they have been enjoying playing many games of Scrabble.

The couple's chef Kevin Fernandez is also doing his bit to help. The celebrity cook has been sharing healthy recipes on his Instagram page for people to follow. These have included a step-by-step video to create salmon with coconut sticky rice and caramalised Brussel sprouts, which went down a treat with his followers. "This was soo good, making it tomorrow," one wrote, while another added: "I love your work, thank you for sharing your recipe." A third added: "The cure for any virus, this is beautiful."

