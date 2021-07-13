Jennifer Lopez, 51, showcases insane flexibility in must-see video

Jennifer Lopez put her impressive flexibility on full display in a behind-the-scenes video she shared on Instagram on Monday.

The 51-year-old looked incredible as she rehearsed a dance sequence for her new single Cambia El Paso in a recording studio.

JLo took centre stage as she rolled around on a carpet, stretching her body into all sorts of positions and tapping her own famous derriere.

At one point, Jennifer suggestively performs the splits while leaning towards the camera before the sequence starts all over again.

Captioning the insane video, she wrote: "We rehearse anytime, anywhere… I had to work in the recording studio that night, but had the video shoot the next day, so I had @sienna.lalau meet me there and we moved some couches around and did it right on the rug…LOL…

"People sometimes think I’m crazy but I wanted it to be perfect the next day for the video shoot!! Hope you’re enjoying the #CambiaElPaso video!!"

JLo shared a behind-the-scenes video rehearsing for her new music video

Fans were certainly impressed with Jennifer's moves, with one commenting: "Yasss! That foot tap split. Here for it!" A second said: "I can't stop watching you are so beautiful," and a third added: "Obsessed with the choreography."

Jennifer's music video is certainly unforgettable viewing. Sharing snippets from it over the weekend, her fans went wild over a nine-second clip that showed her in denim hot pants and a bedazzled bra whilst holding a can of Poppi.

"A lil BTS. All she wanna do is just dance, dance, dance, dance!!! #CambiaElPaso @drinkpoppi #SwapYourSoda #DrinkPoppi #GutHealthIsWealth," she captioned the brief video.

Jennifer set Instagram alight with this stunning photo

Fans could not have loved the post anymore, with thousands of followers leaving heart emojis in the comments section. "I'm so in love with the video!!" wrote one, whilst a second remarked: "You're stunning." A third declared his love to the pop star, writing: "Will you marry me? @jlo."

The singer's videos come after she set Instagram alight with a massive photo that spanned across six posts, which showed her rocking a metallic silver bikini complete with a bejewelled bra top as she lounged in the ocean.

The post was in anticipation of her music video, which dropped last Friday.

