Jennifer Lopez sends fans wild in neon string bikini

Jennifer Lopez is well and truly living her best life! Taking to Instagram on Friday, the singer gave fans major travel envy after she shared a number of gorgeous snaps from her European vacation with Ben Affleck. Posing in a bright yellow string bikini, the 52-year-old showcased her incredibly toned physique in the neon two-piece – and fans are obsessed.

Jennifer posed in a neon bikini while on vacation

In the photos, JLo can be seen looking ahead to the sunset, accessorising her vibrant swimwear with a diamante bracelet and tinted aviator sunglasses. Wearing her caramel hair down in windswept, beachy waves, the mum-of-two looked absolutely stunning as she posed on her private yacht.

The singer showcased her incredibly toned physique

Sending her 168million followers into meltdown, one wrote: "The fact that her body is all natural. She works hard for her figure and it shows."

Another added, "That neon yellow looks amazing on you," meanwhile a third simply commented: "Goddess."

While the singer is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we reckon she's wearing the Binx Triangle Bikini in lemon, from the Frankie's Bikinis collection, of which she's long been a fan.

Since announcing the return of 'Bennifer', the pair have been sailing around Italy together, joined by friends including artist and photographer, Anna Carballosa. Responsible for capturing Jen's bikini moment on camera, Anna also shared the photos on social media and thanked her friend for her holiday experience in Capri.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez celebrates 52nd birthday with Ben Affleck

Jennifer and Ben finally confirmed their romance last week after she posted a steamy photo of the two kissing aboard their yacht. Celebrating her 52nd birthday at sea, the Jenny from the Block singer snuggled up to her beau in a pink and orange bikini complete with a yellow floral beach kimono. Captioning it: "5 2… what it do…" the internet went wild within minutes.

Producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas commented: "I mean, if you're going to go Instagram official do it like @jlo." Meanwhile, Jennifer's Second Act co-star Vanessa Hudgens wrote: "Iconic."

