Cameron Diaz has added another string to her bow after starting an entirely new venture – and it involves wine! The Charlie's Angels star took to Instagram over the weekend to announce the news, revealing that she has teamed up with her friend Katherine Power to launch their own clean wine label called Avaline. The brand was inspired by the pair after they wanted to know exactly what was in their drink. Alongside a photo of herself sitting in the garden with Katherine, Cameron wrote: "Introducing @avaline! It all started two years ago on a beautiful Los Angeles afternoon in the backyard with @katherinepower. We realised that we knew the contents of everything that went onto and into our bodies—why not wine?"

Cameron Diaz and her friend Katherine Power have launched their own wine company

The actress continued: "Our journey to answer that question led us to create @avaline, a range of clean wines. I’ve always believed that the key to wellness is balance. Creating a clean wine that is full of natural goodness and free from dozens of unwanted and undisclosed extras helps me find that balance when I’m enjoying a glass of wine. It’s wine at its purest, created for those who embrace the pleasure of a whole life and a relaxed approach to wellbeing. Link in bio. Cheers to that! CD."

Many of Cameron's friends were quick to comment on the post, with her sister-in-law, Nicole Richie, writing: "I've always wanted a reason to feel good about my drinking habits…" while Rita Ora wrote: "Yummy I'm going to need some of that." Gwyneth Paltrow wrote: "Yay! The day has come," and Cameron's husband Benji Madden responded with a love heart emoji.

The Charlie's Angels star's wine label is called Avaline

Cameron also shared a video of herself and Katherine explaining in more detail about their journey to creating Avaline. Sitting around the table in the kitchen with a glass of their wine, the mother-of-one said: "I think our journey here has been so much fun. I remember the moment that we were like 'Okay, we love to drink wine, that's a given.' But I remember the moment we were like, 'How good is wine for us, and how can we make it good for us?'"

The pair then admitted that they assumed wine was just made from fermented grapes and were horrified when they discovered that some of their favourite brands were adding a lot of unhealthy ingredients to the alcohol. "We were then like, why don't we make wine the way we want to drink our wine," Cameron said.

