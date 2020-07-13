Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' This Morning lunchbox is unbelievable - see inside The This Morning presenters have the best packed lunches!

Ruth Langsford and her husband Eamonn Holmes were prepared for their busy day on Monday's instalment of This Morning - the first without Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during the summer break - thanks to Ruth's incredible packed breakfast and lunch!

The presenter shared a video of their tasty meals on Instagram on Sunday night, writing: "School night....food prep! See you on @thismorning tomorrow...the summer run! @eamonnholmes had food envy so I’ve made him some too!"

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes reveals glimpse inside dining room with Ruth Langsford

Breakfast appeared to consist of a boiled egg halved and sprinkled with pepper, slices of ham and fresh tomatoes, while their lunchbox was equally as healthy. Containing avocado, cucumber, chicken, potato salad and coleslaw, we can see why Eamonn wanted his own portion of his wife's delicious lunch.

Ruth's healthy breakfast included ham, eggs and tomatoes

Friends and fans alike flocked to the comments section to praise Ruth's food prep, with Loose Women star Saira Khan among the first to write: "Looks so healthy and delicious." Another fan remarked Ruth had inspired her to make a similar dish: "Never thought of just eating eggs, ham and tomato... but this looks delicious so I’m having that tomorrow lunchtime too!" Meanwhile, a third noted that the video shared a peek inside their takeaway preferences, writing: "In Chinese takeaway containers! Woman after my own heart!"

The This Morning presenter shared a peek inside their tasty lunchboxes

Ruth often prepares her meals in advance when she knows she's going to be working. Back in May, the 60-year-old showed off the seriously impressive lunch and dinner she had prepped ahead of her QVC show.

While the first dish appeared to be a very similar salad to her one from Monday - piled high with avocado, coleslaw and potato salad - she also revealed her on-the-go dinner of choice was a scrumptious looking chicken dish garnished with red sauce, with chopped courgettes and brown rice. So if you're looking to up your lunchbox game, we suggest turning to Ruth for inspiration!