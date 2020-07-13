Mrs Hinch shares glimpse at epic outdoor BBQ station - and it's so easy to recreate Mrs Hinch's DIY BBQ trolley is perfect for summer

Barbeque season has arrived and there's nobody better prepared for some al fresco dining in the warm weather than Mrs Hinch!

The Instagram cleaning influencer - whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe - shared an unseen look at her gorgeous outdoor BBQ station on Instagram on Monday. And like the rest of her spotless Essex home, it looks like it belongs in a home interiors catalogue! Featuring everything from a small grill to a trolley with wheels, we take a look at how to recreate Mrs Hinch's DIY BBQ...

Mrs Hinch made her BBQ station by attached hooks to her kitchen furniture

We didn't even consider creating our own outdoor cooking area until we saw Mrs Hinch's chic cream and wooden cart - which she revealed was easily transformed using just a few hooks. "This trolley used to live in our kitchen but I upcycled it to make a BBQ trolley thing! I put hooks on the side and a kitchen holder. DONE."

BBQ trolley, £63.20, Amazon

Whether you want a similar white neutral style or a sleek metal design, there are plenty of options you can buy, complete with all of the hooks and trays.

Kitchen roll holder, £12.99, Amazon

Alternatively, copy Mrs Hinch and simply add some screw-in hooks, wicker baskets and a kitchen roll holder to an existing piece of furniture, and voila!

Wicker storage baskets, £19.99, Amazon

Hanging on her makeshift hooks are several must-have BBQ tools, including a fork and tongs, while a kitchen cutlery organiser and cute elephant salt and pepper shakers sit on top of the table ready for mealtimes.

Salt and pepper shakers, £6, Dunelm

But the pièce de résistance is, of course, the BBQ itself! "I've just taken the cover off our George Foreman BBQ trolley thing," Mrs Hinch explained, before continuing, "We're going to have some burgers this afternoon."

George Foreman grill and griddle, £65.21, Amazon

A similar George Foreman grill and griddle costs £65 from Amazon, but it's worth the investment for those who are planning staycations in the UK following the COVID-19 crisis.

