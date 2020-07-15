The 5 foods the royal family don't eat – can you guess? The Queen and Co avoid certain ingredients

We can only imagine the luxury of sitting down to dinner at Buckingham Palace each evening with your meals prepared for you by a team of top cooks. You'd think, as a royal, you could eat anything you choose – but that's not so.

Mealtimes aren't actually as straightforward as you'd think in the nation's most prestigious family and there are several foods the Queen and Co don't eat.

From avoiding bad breath and upset tummies to following Her Majesty's menu preferences, dining as a royal comes with a few restrictions. Read on to find out which foods are not allowed for the regal set…

MORE: 15 beautiful royal wedding cakes: the Queen, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

WATCH: The royals must avoid these foods

Garlic

Loved by some, despised by others, garlic is a real love it or loathe it food. It's no huge surprise then that the food flavouring, which causes distinctive-smelling breath the following day, is banned chez Her Majesty.

The Duchess of Cornwall once revealed on Australian MasterChef that when on official engagements, nothing with too much garlic is ever served: "Garlic is a no-no... You always have to lay off the garlic."

This was confirmed by former royal chef Darren McGrady, who revealed that palace chefs are forbidden from serving food containing too much onion or garlic.

MORE:

Shellfish

Also off the menu for royals is shellfish, which carries a high risk of food poisoning.

Former royal butler Grant Harold told Woman & Home magazine: “It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties. We don’t want a member of the Royal family having a serious reaction to food poisoning, especially if she is on an overseas tour.”

We're sure this rule is broken occasionally though; Prince William has previously revealed his love of sushi and Prince Charles has been known to sample shellfish. The Queen is said to always stick to this guideline though.

Foie Gras

The French delicacy was banned in royal palaces in 2008 by Prince Charles over concerns for animal welfare. The royal's Deputy Master of the Household announced the rule in a letter to a Bristol activist [shown on Peta's website], saying:

"I just wanted to reassure you that The Prince of Wales has a policy that his chefs should not buy foie gras."

MORE: The Queen's one dining table rule all royals must follow

Rare meat

The Queen is reportedly not a fan of rare meat - according to former royal chef Darren McGrady, she likes her meat well done. Royals are also prohibited from eating foods containing raw meat such as steak tartare when on official engagements to avoid food poisoning.

Pasta

This is hard to believe but apparently the Monarch is not big on starchy carbs like pasta, rice and potatoes. Darren McGrady previously disclosed that the Queen does not care much for pasta and likes to eat meals containing fish or meat and vegetables instead.