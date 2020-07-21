Stacey Solomon's cake from sons Zach and Leighton could be her weirdest yet The Loose Women star enjoyed a savoury cake

If you follow Stacey Solomon on social media, you'll know all about her unusual food combinations - most notably the radish and chocolate cheesecake she created for son Leighton's eighth birthday.

Now, Leighton and her other two sons Zach and baby Rex have returned the favour by presenting the Loose Women star with a very strange celebration cake! To mark her new Primark childrenswear range launching in stores on Monday, the family went out for dinner at an Indian restaurant. Instead of a traditional cake, Stacey was presented with a tower of poppadoms!

The Loose Women panellist shared a video of her poppadom tower cake

Sharing a video of herself holding the epic savoury cake, Stacey wrote: "It's cracking me up." A close-up photo she posted to her Instagram Stories reveals the cake was topped with a single candle and several iced biscuits featuring designs from her collection, including colourful messages 'Living my best life' and 'Happy' emblazoned on a white background like her new T-shirts.

Earlier in the day, Stacey and the family visited their local store to see the new clothes, with Rex even pulling several items off the shelves as Joe ran around behind him cleaning up. Speaking of her Primark range when she first announced the news last week, the mum-of-three said: "I never thought in a million years a shop like Primark, somewhere I've shopped in since I was a little girl, would ever ask me to work with them." Stacey added: "It still really doesn't feel real. When they asked me if I'd like to design and create a children’s range with them I could have burst."

Stacey's unusual cake was topped with designs from her Primark childrenswear collection

Stacey's poppadom cake is just the latest culinary creation that has shocked fans; as well as the Pokemon-themed birthday cake she created using radishes, Stacey also recently made Rex savoury ice cream using avocado, natural yoghurt and spinach. But we still love the healthy snacks she creates for her kids on a daily basis by shaping fruit and vegetables into cute animals.