Stacey Solomon has a knack for getting her kids to eat more fruits and vegetables, but her latest concoction left fans baffled! Instead of her usual method of cutting up healthy food and serving it in the shape of animals, the Loose Women panellist chose to make her own ice cream disguised as an avocado. However, she revealed it turned out to be more like a savoury snack than a dessert.

Stacey made a savoury dessert using son Rex's favourite food

A step-by-step tutorial on her Instagram Stories revealed Stacey started by scooping out the flesh of avocados and blended it with natural yoghurt and spinach, before pouring the green mixture back into the empty avocado skins. Next, she mixed plain yoghurt and cocoa powder together in a bowl and froze both parts. To finish off the fake avocado, she scooped out a small part of the green mixture from the middle of each skin and replaced it with a ball of the yoghurt - and it looks like a very realistic avocado, pip and all!

Next to a photo of the final product, Stacey confessed, "These are not sweet at all. They look like ice cream but just licked some off my finger and it's more of a savoury than a pudding...I'm going to put them back in the freezer until dinner time." While the sound of the creamy avocado and spinach packed frozen mixture doesn't sound overly appealing, the mum-of-three did reveal her youngest son will likely enjoy the snack. "Avocado is Rex's favourite food so I hope he likes these," she wrote. And we're reminded of the strange radish cheesecake she made for Leighton's birthday just weeks ago!

Her followers never found out what Rex's verdict was, but it wasn't long before Stacey took to the kitchen to create another healthy snack, so perhaps the dessert was a success after all. The 30-year-old poured plain yoghurt into ice lolly moulds with fresh fruit and froze them - we think we prefer the sound of that homemade ice cream!

