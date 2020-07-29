Prince William's favourite curry revealed - and we've found the recipe Why get a takeaway when you can make the royal recipe?

The Duke of Cambridge is supposedly not a fan of spicy foods like his wife Kate Middleton, but that doesn't stop him from ordering a delicious curry!

Prince William shared a rare insight into his diet when he sat down with former England footballer Peter Crouch and his co-hosts Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark to record an episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, in support of the Heads Up campaign. At the start of the podcast - which was recorded at Kensington Palace prior to the coronavirus lockdown in March - the Duke enjoyed an Indian takeaway from Peter's local restaurant Samrat in Ealing.

WATCH: Prince William enjoyed a curry with Peter Crouch at Kensington Palace

Although we don't know every detail of their dinner choices, we are certain that William's favourite curry was served. Speaking of his go-to takeaway Indian, he said: "Chicken masala, love that, a bit of flavour - I'm not a vindaloo man put it that way."

This comes after the Duchess of Cambridge told BBC Radio 1 in 2017 that curry is her favourite takeaway, but said that William wouldn't eat it with her as he is not a fan of spicy food - so perhaps his preferences are gradually changing!

The Duke revealed his favourite curry is chicken masala

During their radio appearance, the royal couple added: "It doesn’t usually get ordered to the palace, we tend to go and pick it up," before jokingly adding "not ourselves!" However, after answering the knock at the door before the recent podcast, William quipped: "There's an Uber driver out there on the floor being frisked."

Want to try your hand at Prince William's favourite curry at home? Cook a takeaway-worthy Indian with Jamie Oliver's recipe…

Recreate Prince William's favourite curry with Jamie Oliver's recipe:

INGREDIENTS

4 skinless free-range chicken breasts

2 onions

5 cm piece of ginger

½ a bunch of fresh coriander

1 fresh red chilli

Vegetable oil

400g tin of plum tomatoes

200g of light coconut milk (½ tin)

1 small handful of flaked almonds

fat-free natural yoghurt

1 lemon

Tikka masala paste

1 fresh red chillies

2 cloves of garlic

5 cm piece of ginger

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons garam masala

2 tablespoons groundnut oil

2 tablespoons tomato purée

1 bunch of fresh coriander

½ tablespoon desiccated coconut

2 tablespoons ground almonds

METHOD

Make the curry paste

Halve, deseed and roughly chop the chilli, and peel the garlic and ginger. Place a frying pan over a medium-high heat and add the cumin and coriander seeds. Lightly toast for a few minutes, or until golden brown, then remove from the heat. Whizz the toasted spices to a powder in a food processor. Add the remaining paste ingredient and ½ teaspoon of sea salt, then whiz to a smooth paste. Put aside.

Cook the curry

Slice the chicken lengthways into 2cm strips. On a clean chopping board, finely slice the onions and the peeled ginger, then pick the coriander leaves and put to one side, finely chopping the stalks along with the chilli. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a large casserole pan over a medium-high heat and cook the onions, chilli, ginger and coriander stalks for around 10 minutes, or until softened and lightly golden. Add the chicken and 140g of the tikka masala paste, stirring well so everything is nicely coated. Season with salt and black pepper, add the tomatoes, breaking them up with the back of a spoon, and the coconut milk, then bring to the boil. Turn the heat down to medium-low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes, then remove the lid and cook for a further 5 minutes, or until the meat is tender and the sauce has reduced, stirring occasionally. Serve with sprinkled almonds and coriander leaves, a dollop of yoghurt and a wedge of lemon as well as rice.

