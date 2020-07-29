Mary Berry’s easy cheese and chive omelette recipe is the ideal lunch dish The former Bake Off judge cooks the perfect omelette

Omelettes are a delicious and simple meal to cook when you're strapped for time – and TV cook Mary Berry has the best recipe featuring Gruyere cheese and chives.

The star first shared the dish on BBC show Mary Berry's Quick Cooking but it's still one of our favourites, and just the thing for a weekday lunch or tasty Sunday brunch. Want to know how to cook it? See Mary's omelette method below…

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares her mum's cornbread recipe – and we're dying to try it!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royals favourite snacks

Mary Berry's Gruyere cheese and chive omelette recipe

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for Mary Berry's omelette recipe

2 eggs

A dash of water

A pinch of salt and pepper

Chopped chives

A knob of butter

Grated Gruyere cheese (you could use Cheddar if you don't have Gruyere)

Mary Berry's omelette uses two eggs

MORE: You won't believe how healthy Meghan Markle's creamy, rich pasta is

INSTRUCTIONS

Instructions for Mary Berry's omelette recipe

Step 1

Break two eggs into a bowl, add a dash of water and whisk with a fork.

Step 2

Add a good pinch of salt, black pepper and chop some chives into the mixture.

Step 3

Melt a knob of butter in a very hot pan, then tip the egg mixture in and gently even it out with a spatula so it browns evenly. Mary says that if she sees a bubble form, she gives it a little bang.

Mary Berry's finished omelette

Step 4

When it's nearly cooked, throw in some Gruyere cheese and fold the omelette over.

Step 5

Turn onto a plate and serve.