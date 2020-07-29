Sophie Hamilton
Former Bake Off star Mary Berry has the perfect healthy lunch recipe. Here's how to cook her Gruyere cheese and chive omelette…
Omelettes are a delicious and simple meal to cook when you're strapped for time – and TV cook Mary Berry has the best recipe featuring Gruyere cheese and chives.
The star first shared the dish on BBC show Mary Berry's Quick Cooking but it's still one of our favourites, and just the thing for a weekday lunch or tasty Sunday brunch. Want to know how to cook it? See Mary's omelette method below…
Mary Berry's Gruyere cheese and chive omelette recipe
INGREDIENTS
- 2 eggs
- A dash of water
- A pinch of salt and pepper
- Chopped chives
- A knob of butter
- Grated Gruyere cheese (you could use Cheddar if you don't have Gruyere)
Mary Berry's omelette uses two eggs
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
Break two eggs into a bowl, add a dash of water and whisk with a fork.
Step 2
Add a good pinch of salt, black pepper and chop some chives into the mixture.
Step 3
Melt a knob of butter in a very hot pan, then tip the egg mixture in and gently even it out with a spatula so it browns evenly. Mary says that if she sees a bubble form, she gives it a little bang.
Mary Berry's finished omelette
Step 4
When it's nearly cooked, throw in some Gruyere cheese and fold the omelette over.
Step 5
Turn onto a plate and serve.